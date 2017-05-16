Prologue: "Slightly South of Simple" by Kristy Woodson Harvey

Monday, June 5th, at 7pm

The MC Erny Gallery at WHQR

On Monday, June 5th Ben Steelman of StarNews will sit down to chat with Kristy Woodson Harvey, author of Slightly South of Simple recently published by Gallery Books. Kristy was a special guest at the 2016 Azalea Festival. Her previous books include Dear Carolina and Lies and Other Acts of Love. She also blogs with her mother on Design Chic, a platform for creating a beautiful life through designing a beautiful home. Join us for the conversation in the MC Erny Gallery at WHQR.