Prologue: "The Secret Ingredient of Wishes" by Susan Bishop Crispell

Monday, February 13th, 7 pm

The MC Erny Gallery at WHQR

On Monday, February 13th, Ben Steelman of the StarNews will talk with author Susan Bishop Crispell about her debut novel The Secret Ingredient of Wishes. Join us for the conversation in the MC Erny Gallery at WHQR.

About the Author and Her Work:

Susan Bishop Crispell is a graduate of The University of North Carolina - Wilmington with a B.F.A. in creative writing. Susan lives and writes near Wilmington, NC with her husband, Mark, and their two literary-named cats.

Aside from writing, Susan fills her time swooning over fictional boys and baked goods and watching quirky TV shows, most of which got canceled way before their time. She is the author of The Secret Ingredient of Wishes and the upcoming novel Dreaming in Chocolate.