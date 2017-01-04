Prologue: Kenan Maready

Join us for a conversation with local memoirist Kenan Maready and Ben Steelman of the StarNews for our first Prologue of the New Year!

Monday, January 16th

7:00 pm - 8:00 pm

In the MC Erny Gallery at WHQR

Author Bio:

Kenan Maready was born in and lived in Duplin County, North Carolina, until his family moved to Wilmington in 1950. He graduated from New Hanover High School in 1954. He worked for a couple of years with S. H. Kress & Co., in the manager trainee program. In 1957, rather than accepting a transfer to Long Island, New York, he enlisted in the US Air Force for a term of four years. His tour of duty was in Alaska with the last year on the Aleutian Island of Shemya in the middle of the Bering Sea.

Maready graduated from Wake Forest University in 1964 with a major in accounting. He worked with a local CPA firm until 1980 when he accepted a position with Almont Shipping Company. He retired in 1990. He married his wife, Millie Maultsby Maready, in 1967. They have two sons, Ken Maready, an attorney in Blacksburg, Virginia, and Forrest Maready, a self-employed computer consultant. They have two grandchildren.

Maready has been a member of the First Baptist Church for sixty-four years where he has served in numerous leadership positions. He has been a member of the Wilmington Lions Club for over forty years where he has served in numerous leadership positions.

Maready's books include Wilmington - The Way We Lived and Chinquapin - The Way We Lived. These and Maready's other books are available for purchase HERE.