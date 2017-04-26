Prologue: "Kaleidoscope" by Ellyn Bache

Monday, May 8th, at 7pm

The MC Erny Gallery at WHQR

On Monday, May 8th Ben Steelman of StarNews will sit down to chat with Ellyn Bache, a former Wilmington resident who is coming back to talk about her new book "Kaleidoscope," an anthology of stories she wrote for "women's" magazines in the 1980s and 1990s. Bache's other novels include, "The Art of Saying Goodbye" and "Safe Passage" which was adapted into a movie starring Susan Sarandon. Join us for the conversation in the MC Erny Gallery at WHQR.