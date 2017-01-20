PRESIDENTIAL INAUGURATION DAY COVERAGE 2017

Listen at 11 a.m. today, Friday, January 20, 2017 for NPR News special coverage of the Presidential Inauguration. NPR hosts Steve Inskeep and Audie Cornish will report from the West Front of the Capitol in Washington, DC, overlooking the presidential platform, until 2 p.m.. The program will feature the swearing in of the President and Vice President, speeches, newsmaker interviews, live reports from around the Capitol and the National Mall, and analysis from NPR’s Political Team. At 2:00pm ET, Here & Now hosts Robin Young and Jeremy Hobson will continue special coverage from NPR headquarters in Washington, D.C. The program will feature speeches from the Inaugural Luncheon in the Capitol as well as live reports from the Inaugural Parade.