PPD Will Recapitalize with Existing Owners, Investors

By 2 hours ago
  • PPD has its headquarters along the Cape Fear River in Wilmington.
    PPD has its headquarters along the Cape Fear River in Wilmington.

It appears that Wilmington’s PPD - Pharmaceutical Product Development – is no longer on the market. Rather than sell the company, as had been rumored for a couple of years, the owners have decided to recapitalize PPD and expand the company’s ownership to include two new investors. 

According to a release from PPD the two new investors are a subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and an affiliate of GIC, Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund.

Hellman & Friedman and The Carlyle Group will remain majority shareholders.

PPD officials say its board, after studying a variety of options, decided that a deal led by its existing owners was the best route for the company and its stakeholders.

PPD provides drug development and laboratory services for clients including pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device organizations and employs more than 19,000 worldwide. In North Carolina, PPD also has operations in Research Triangle Park. The company employs 1,500 employees at its headquarters in Wilmington.

The deal is expected to close in the second quarter of the year, and values PPD at more than $9 billion.

Tags: 
PPD

Related Content

Pharmaceutical Clinical Trials Economic Boon for Southeastern North Carolina

By Apr 29, 2014
PPD

Economic growth strategy is dominating conversations from neighborhood associations to cities and counties -- to the state and federal levels.  New Hanover County Commissioners recently paid for an analysis on the best ways to grow the area’s economy.  

Cape Fear Region's Largest Employers Share Needs with Local Entrepreneurs

By Katie O'Reilly Apr 24, 2014

UNCW’s Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship, or CIE, has unveiled the business sector’s answer to match-making. 