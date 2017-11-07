Pender County 2017 Election Results

  • Town of Burgaw

In the Town of Burgaw, Pete Cowan won the mayoral seat after Incumbent Eugene Mulligan ran for a Commissioner seat.  Cowan easily held off two challengers with 63% of the vote.  Mulligan did not win a seat on the Board.  Instead, Incumbents Jan Dawson and James Murphy kept their seats on Burgaw’s Board of Commissioners.

Surf City’s Town Council will have Teresa Batts for another term.  Jeremy Shugarts picked up the second open seat. 

In Topsail Beach, Commissioner Tom Eggleston is the only incumbent who ran for another term.  He kept his seat by a margin of two votes.  Timothy Zizack and Morton Blanchard will fill the other two seats.

