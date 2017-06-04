One Word To Be Honored At Convention

Listen to this story here

There was one basic theme at the state’s GOP Convention over the weekend, one point not to be denied. There was one name not to be taken in vain at the GOP convention. That name was Trump.

“Donald Trump is a very smart businessman. I think it is all very well planned out.”

Donna Williams is a delegate from Raleigh.

“He’s very focused on the end result, he’s very focused on what he promised us, I think he’s doing a really good job.”

Dr. Ada Fisher, the Republican National Committeewoman from North Carolina, does say there is room for improvement.

“I think he’s keeping some commitments, that he made to the voters. There’s a couple of things he’s behind on, like filling the offices. I think there are 4,000 appointees that have to be made, and they have only made 400 or 500. And he needs to clean the swamp and put his own people in there.”