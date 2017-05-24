NPR's Melissa Block Visits WHQR Public Radio

Listen to this story here

NPR listeners know the name Melissa Block. She’s been with the network for 32 years. This week the public radio veteran visited WHQR. Block’s current work on NPR is Our Land, a special series that looks to capture how people's identity is shaped by where they live.

For 12 years Melissa Block co-hosted All Things Considered. Now she’s a special correspondent at NPR, still very close to the action. She says it’s quite a time to be in the news industry.

“It’s fascinating. I don’t think I have ever seen a churn or a swirl of what’s going on in Washington as I’m seeing now. I have been at NPR for 32 years, been there for a lot of transitions between administrations and this is definitely of a different order of magnitude.”

“The folks who are covering Washington and particularly the White House are busy all the time.”

With the current administration, she says, trusted sources are the name of the game now more than ever.

“The challenge is decoding things and developing sources, and there is so much information that is coming out not through briefings but through sources, the challenge is developing sources and sources that you trust.”

Block’s current work on NPR is Our Land, a special series that looks to capture how people's identity is shaped by where they live.

Tune in to Coastline on Thursday, May 25, at noon for a special edition with NPR’s Melissa Block.