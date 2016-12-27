New Year's Day, Live from Vienna

Sunday, January 1, 2017 @ 11 a.m. on 91.3 & 92.7

New Year's Day From Vienna 2017

This year's New Year’s Day concert from Vienna promises to be epoch-making. The program from the Muzikverein will be conducted by LA Philharmonic Music Director Gustavo Dudamel. Dudamel is the first Latin-born and the youngest conductor in the 75 year history of the tradition.

The 2017 New Year’s concert features the first appearance of the Vienna Singverein, the Muzikverein’s 230 strong concert choir and works from five composers, in addition to the traditional Strauss family. You'll hear plenty of waltzes, polkas, and more -- a festive way to start off the New Year. Hosted by WBUR's Lisa Mullins.