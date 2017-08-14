New Plans In The Works Along Battleship Road

Listen to this story here

There’s a new plan in the works for the land along Battleship Road, across the river from downtown Wilmington. It’s from the same developers who had pitched a plan to build fifteen large houses there.

In April, TCM Holdings, the property owner, asked for a continuance from the New Hanover County Planning Board.

TCM representative Joseph Taylor said at the time it was for more research.

“We’re asking for the continuance so we can do an archeological survey of the property and the water, both of which we have done preliminarily. We feel like it is very important for everyone to understand what the status of the property is and our ability to answer questions from the county, and the citizens.”

But instead of coming back with a new request, TCM is working on a plan that doesn’t require rezoning. The area can remain as a highway business district.

The new development would include four buildings, each 75 feet tall. That’s about twice the height of the Alton Lennon Federal Building and Courthouse.

Because the new development would sit directly across the river from downtown Wilmington’s historic district, it needs to get by the National Historic Preservation Act. The question being, would these new structures have a negative effect on existing historic buildings?

In the near future, large red balloons will be flown 75 feet above the ground along the footprint of the proposed towers. That allows a study of the impact on the view, a “view shed analysis.”

After that, the Army Corps of Engineers gets involved to check the feasibility of running water and sewer under the river.