New Hanover County Budget Nears Finish Line

It’s budget time for New Hanover County. On Thursday, county commissioners will have an open work session to discuss the proposed fiscal year budget for 2016-17, which takes effect July 1. The commissioners expect the final budget to come together relatively smoothly.

The commissioners will be discussing and fine-tuning a $367.2 million budget, which represents a 1.7% increase from last year.

Commission chair Woody White says there is agreement on the most essential parts of the budget, and that the meeting is likely to center around school and non-governmental agency funding.

New Hanover County schools are currently slated for a budget increase of $1.7 million.

The county manager’s office reports that key drivers of budget growth include investments in public safety, public education and economic development.

There will be a public hearing on the budget at the June 5 commissioner meeting and then the board will vote on adopting the budget at the June 19 session. The fiscal year begins July 1.

The budget work session starts after the 4 p.m. scheduled Agenda Review Meeting at the New Hanover County Government Center, 230 Government Center Drive, on Thursday.