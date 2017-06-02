NC GOP Convention Gets Underway; Rouzer Welcomes Delegates to 7th District

Listen to the story here.

The North Carolina State Republican Convention got underway today at the Wilmington Convention Center.

Day One of the GOP Convention began with an opening prayer that criticized welfare, abortion, and the previous administration. Congressman David Rouzer (R-Johnston County) told the delegates that God put Trump in the White House to save the country. He continued to say the press is hostile and the mainstream media is all fake news. Rouzer also pointed out how the Obama Administration destroyed America and the GOP needs to save it. State Party Chairman Robin Hayes and Vice Chairman Michelle Nix reported that the state of the GOP is strong.

Tomorrow, White House Adviser Kellyanne Conway will give a luncheon address to be followed by President Trump’s daughter-in-law, Lara Trump.

Also on Saturday, the Party will elect a new chairman in the race between incumbent Robin Hayes and challenger Jim Womack.

The convention comes to a close Sunday morning.