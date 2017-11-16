In the MC Erny Gallery: "Through Our Eyes: Images from the StarNews Archives"

Opening Reception: November 24th

Closing Reception: January 26th

Show Closing: February 9th

About the Show

In honor of its 150th anniversary, StarNews Media mines its archives to present selected work from its award-winning photographers, from beautiful shots of the natural Cape Fear region, to astonishing images from newsworthy moments in local history. StarNews Media has captured the stories of Southeastern North Carolina since the newspaper launched as the Evening Star in 1867.

About the Artists

The photography is from a variety of staff and freelance photographers over the years. The exhibit was curated by Ken Blevins, one of two, full-time photojournalists at StarNews. Ken has been working for StarNews since 1995. Ken works with Matt Born, who has been here since 2005.

Matt Born

Matt grew up with a darkroom in his house and, by age 8, was already taking pictures. One of his most memorable assignments was when he travelled to Southern India during March 2011. While he was there, it was his assignment to tell the stories of the Home of Hope orphanage along with the group of surfers from Wilmington that came to take the orphans on a surfing vacation. He believes that “Photojournalism has the potential to communicate tremendous emotion and storytelling in a single image. A powerful picture or series of pictures can effect change and give the viewer a different perspective."

Ken Blevins

Ken began taking pictures at age 12, and later began his career with StarNews in March 1995. Some of his favorite events to cover are the sea turtle releases as he greatly admires the work and effort of the dedicated Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue and Rehabilitation Center volunteers. For Ken, “photojournalism has given me the opportunity to be a part of so many different things and experiences. I have the amazing and unique opportunity to see what goes on around our community. Being a photojournalist gives me a backstage pass to events and people's lives. I do everything I can to help readers see what is around us through my eyes. That's pretty powerful!"

Other Artists Include: Tyler Hicks, Jamie Moncrief, and Todd Sumlin among many others.