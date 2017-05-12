In The MC Erny Gallery: "Nevermore..." An Exhibition of Bird Inspired Paintings by Dick Roberts

Opening Reception: Friday, May 26th, 6-9 pm

Closing Reception: Friday, June 23rd, 6-9 pm

Show Closing: Friday, July 13th

About the show: Nevermore... explores parallel behaviors between birds and humans. The subject of birds introduces a narrative to his action/abstraction process of painting. In these paintings he suggests that we humans share with birds commonalities such as a desire for freedom and independence, a desire for constant mobility, a need for nesting and security, and the necessity for procreation. Also behaviors such as violence, bickering, flock mentality and territoriality for survival are common. Birds mirror us well.

Dick Roberts's Bio: Artist Dick Roberts holds a BFA in painting and ceramics from WCU where he graduated from in 1979. He was the curator of Design and Exhibits Discovery Place Charlotte, NC for 3 years and at the NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher for 26 years. Roberts has maintained an active art studio from 1990 to present and is the cofounder of both the Acme Art Studios and the No Boundaries International Art Colony. He has worked in Europe yearly since 1996 and is a member of the Art Point Gumno international art center in Sloestica, Macedonia. His works have been exhibited consistently in the USA and Europe since 1979. Roberts has participated in numerous Art Colonies in Europe since 1996 and published poetry in various books, including “Poems for Macedonia” in 2008.