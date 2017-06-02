"A Little Lunch Music" June 9 @ Noon | Port City Music Fest @ WHQR

In March, we celebrated Bach's birthday with our "Bach Lunch." What fun we had, and what a treat to have classical lovers and the classical-curious visit at lunchtime to hear a mini-concert. We've decided to continue the practice-so join us at Noon on Friday, June 9th at WHQR. Three guest musicians from the Port City Music Festival will perform for us: Luigi Mazzocchi (Violin), Kyle Engler (Mezzo Soprano), and Daniel Lau (Piano). We are not sure what they'll play yet, but we know it will be the best way to spend your lunch. Speaking of lunch, feel free to bring yours. We'll have some sweets and tea as well.

