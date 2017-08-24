"A Little Lunch Music" Friday, September 1 @ Noon | Pianist Barry Salwen

Join us on Friday, September 1 at Noon at WHQR for a casual lunchtime mini-concert. Our special guest this month is international concert pianist Barry Salwen. He'll play music by Schubert, Chopin, Debussy, Johann Strauss, and Fanny Mendelssohn-and answer audience questions. What better way to spend your lunch? Speaking of lunch, feel free to bring yours. We'll have some sweets and tea as well.

WHQR is located at 254 North Front Street. Take the elevator up to the 3rd floor.

Barry Salwen has performed and conducted master classes in the U.S., Europe, Israel, and Asia. He gave two weeks of master classes at the Shanghai Conservatory in China, among many other places. As the recipient of a prestigious Fulbright Scholars Grant, he gave a semester's seminar at the Music Conservatory in Freiburg, Germany, one of the leading music institutions in the country. His annual master classes and Piano Day at UNCW have been attended by students from all over eastern North Carolina. Among Dr. Salwen's nine CDs is the first recording of the complete solo piano music of the American master Roger Sessions; he was the first artist to record all of these works. This disk was later reissued on Albany Records. His recording of Sessions' piano concerto will appear on Albany as well.

No tickets or reservations are required and this event is free. If you have questions, please email Gina.

Barry Salwen will perform later this month (9/19) at Kenan Auditorium for the Rush Hour Concert.