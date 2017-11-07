Leland Incumbents Win Re-Election

Leland Town Council will continue with its current leadership. As WHQR’s Rachel Lewis Hilburn reports, all the incumbents won reelection.
Pat Batleman was the top vote-getter for Leland Town Council. Fellow incumbent Bob Corriston came in about four percentage points behind her. The next vote-getter, Sandra Ford, was a distant third – about ten points behind Corriston.
Earlier this year, the Town of Leland passed a resolution opposing H2GO’s efforts to build a reverse osmosis plant. Pat Batleman says the town is very concerned about the management of H2GO.
"They rushed into this RO theory -- and not to say that that RO is not a good idea. Everybody wants clean water. We all do. But if you work together as a region to come up with the right solution so that everybody gets clean water, not just 10,000 customers. That's the way to go."
Mayor Brenda Bozeman also won re-election. She begins her fourth term leading the 28-year old town.