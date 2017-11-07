Leland Incumbents Win Re-Election

Listen to the story here.

Leland Town Council will continue with its current leadership. As WHQR’s Rachel Lewis Hilburn reports, all the incumbents won reelection.

Pat Batleman was the top vote-getter for Leland Town Council. Fellow incumbent Bob Corriston came in about four percentage points behind her. The next vote-getter, Sandra Ford, was a distant third – about ten points behind Corriston.

Earlier this year, the Town of Leland passed a resolution opposing H2GO’s efforts to build a reverse osmosis plant. Pat Batleman says the town is very concerned about the management of H2GO.

"They rushed into this RO theory -- and not to say that that RO is not a good idea. Everybody wants clean water. We all do. But if you work together as a region to come up with the right solution so that everybody gets clean water, not just 10,000 customers. That's the way to go."

Mayor Brenda Bozeman also won re-election. She begins her fourth term leading the 28-year old town.