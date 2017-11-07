Leland Incumbents Win Re-Election

By 18 minutes ago

Leland Town Council will continue with its current leadership.  As WHQR’s Rachel Lewis Hilburn reports, all the incumbents won reelection.

Pat Batleman was the top vote-getter for Leland Town Council.  Fellow incumbent Bob Corriston came in about four percentage points behind her.  The next vote-getter, Sandra Ford, was a distant third – about ten points behind Corriston. 

Earlier this year, the Town of Leland passed a resolution opposing H2GO’s efforts to build a reverse osmosis plant.  Pat Batleman says the town is very concerned about the management of H2GO. 

"They rushed into this RO theory -- and not to say that that RO is not a good idea. Everybody wants clean water. We all do. But if you work together as a region to come up with the right solution so that everybody gets clean water, not just 10,000 customers. That's the way to go."

Mayor Brenda Bozeman also won re-election.  She begins her fourth term leading the 28-year old town. 

Tags: 
Leland
Pat Batleman
Bob Corriston
Brenda Bozeman

Related Content

CoastLine Candidate Interviews: Mayor of Leland - Bozeman vs. Kent

By Oct 5, 2017

The Town of Leland turned 28 years old in September.  The current population, according to estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau, is just under 19,000 people.  That’s growth of about 37% in just the last six years.  Leland is part of the Myrtle Beach Metropolitan Statistical Area despite its proximity to Wilmington.  That was a change a major change for Brunswick County which took effect two years ago.  

CoastLine Candidate Interviews: Leland Town Council - Batleman, Ford, Cranidiotis

By Sep 28, 2017

The Town of Leland turned 28 years old this month.  The current population, according to estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau, is just under 19,000 people.  That’s growth of about 37% in just the last six years.  Leland is part of the Myrtle Beach Metropolitan Statistical Area – despite its proximity to Wilmington.  That was a change a major change for Brunswick County which took effect two years ago.  

CoastLine Candidate Interviews: Local Poli-Sci, Leland, and H2GO

By Oct 6, 2017

On this edition of the CoastLine Candidate Interviews, we meet one candidate for Leland’s Town Council and one for Board of Commissioners of Brunswick Regional Water and Sewer H2GO. 

But first, we take a closer look at municipal elections with a political scientist.   

Segment 1:  Aaron King, Assistant Professor in the Department of Public and International Affairs at the University of North Carolina Wilmington