Lara Trump Leads Digital Trump Campaign, Already In Gear, For 2020

Lara Trump is in charge of President Donald Trump’s digital campaign strategy.  The Wrightsville Beach native says the Trump Campaign for 2020 is already in high gear.

In her speech to a luncheon crowd of about 1,000 supporters at the 2017 North Carolina GOP Convention on Saturday, President Trump’s daughter-in-law thanked the group for their support – noting the importance of North Carolina to the Trump victory.

"I have to thank everyone in my home state because, I think we all know, without North Carolina, it would have been tough to win this election, right?  [applause]"

Lara Trump went on to highlight the unity of the Republican National Committee and the Trump Campaign -- in contrast to its opponents.

"We work every day alongside the RNC, and we are so in tune with what the other one is doing. We are making sure that we have an incredibly strong party, that we’re geared up for 2018, that we’re geared up for 2020.  And in case nobody looked around at the other side, they look pretty bad, guys.  [laughter]  It does not look good for the DNC right now."

White House Advisor Kellyanne Conway followed Trump’s speech with a talk of her own – followed by an on-stage interview with State GOP Chair Robin Hayes.

