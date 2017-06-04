Kellyanne Conway On The Fiction Of Electability

By 28 minutes ago
  • White House Advisor Kellyanne Conway at a press briefing following her speech at the 2017 North Carolina GOP Convention.
    White House Advisor Kellyanne Conway at a press briefing following her speech at the 2017 North Carolina GOP Convention.
    Rachel Lewis Hilburn

Kellyanne Conway, Counselor to President Donald Trump, spoke to a room of about a thousand people at the 2017 North Carolina Republican Convention this weekend.   During her speech, she encouraged potential candidates to ignore naysayers.

"Donald Trump took this fiction of electability and replaced it with electricity."

At Saturday’s luncheon, Kellyanne Conway refused to join the chorus of other party luminaries who labeled the mainstream media as purveyors of fake news.  She did, however, point out what she called “junk science” behind 2016 presidential campaign poll numbers.  And she held up the usually-Democratic Robeson County in North Carolina as a prime example of the value of speaking to real people about issues.

"In Robeson County you see a great example, right here in North Carolina, of the forgotten man and the forgotten woman standing up and saying, ‘You know what?  Our jobs, our manufacturing, our textile base, have suffered.'  … Robeson County had not elected a Republican President since 1972.  So this is transformative.  By the way, that’s not a squeaker.  That’s decisive."

Conway says the current support for the GOP is part of a movement.

Tags: 
2017 GOP Convention
Kellyanne Conway

Related Content

Lara Trump Leads Digital Trump Campaign, Already In Gear, For 2020

By 18 minutes ago
Rachel Lewis Hilburn

Lara Trump is in charge of President Donald Trump’s digital campaign strategy.  The Wrightsville Beach native says the Trump Campaign for 2020 is already in high gear.

Protesters Make A Point At State GOP Convention

By 1 hour ago
Vince Winkel / WHQR

More than 1,000 Republican delegates attended the GOP Convention this weekend in Wilmington. Also, around 40 protestors gathered to express their view. 

NC GOP Convention Gets Underway; Rouzer Welcomes Delegates to 7th District

By Jun 2, 2017
Vince Winkel

The North Carolina State Republican Convention got underway today at the Wilmington Convention Center. 