Kellyanne Conway On The Fiction Of Electability

Kellyanne Conway, Counselor to President Donald Trump, spoke to a room of about a thousand people at the 2017 North Carolina Republican Convention this weekend. During her speech, she encouraged potential candidates to ignore naysayers.

"Donald Trump took this fiction of electability and replaced it with electricity."

At Saturday’s luncheon, Kellyanne Conway refused to join the chorus of other party luminaries who labeled the mainstream media as purveyors of fake news. She did, however, point out what she called “junk science” behind 2016 presidential campaign poll numbers. And she held up the usually-Democratic Robeson County in North Carolina as a prime example of the value of speaking to real people about issues.

"In Robeson County you see a great example, right here in North Carolina, of the forgotten man and the forgotten woman standing up and saying, ‘You know what? Our jobs, our manufacturing, our textile base, have suffered.' … Robeson County had not elected a Republican President since 1972. So this is transformative. By the way, that’s not a squeaker. That’s decisive."

Conway says the current support for the GOP is part of a movement.