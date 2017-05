Front Street Blues host Lan Nichols will feature music from Fenton Robinson, Billy Flynn, Katie Webster, Little Charlie & The Nightcats, Samantha Fish, Luther Allison, The Bridget Kelly Band, Bob Margolin, Mark Cook, and The Mannish Boys this Saturday, May 20 at 11:00 pm on WHQR 91.3fm in Wilmington NC. Listen from anywhere in the world by visiting www.whqr.org. Comments or requests to lnichols@whqr.org. Thank you!