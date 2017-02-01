Hear Blondie's New Disco Throwback, 'Fun'

Well, you can't deny the title. Blondie has announced its 11th album, Pollinator, with lead single "Fun," a disco-heavy new wave track that recalls the Blondie of yesteryear, which was written by TV On The Radio's Dave Sitek.

The band brought on producer John Congleton (known for his diverse palette) for the record, who has mined the glamorous arrangements and synths of the band's 1978 smash Parallel Lines.

Pollinator, due May 5, also includes collaborations with Blood Orange, Sia, Charli XCX, Joan Jett and Johnny Marr.

