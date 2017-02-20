Guitarist Larry Coryell, Godfather Of Fusion, Dies At 73

Larry Coryell, the jazz guitarist known as the "Godfather of Fusion," died Sunday night at a hotel in New York City, according to his publicist. He was 73.

Coryell's recordings in the late 1960s, first with his band the Free Spirits, then with the Gary Burton Quartet and finally as a bandleader, predicted the rise of jazz-rock fusion and contributed to the sonic evolution the genre.

On the NPR program Billy Taylor's Jazz, Dr. Taylor described Coryell as such: "[Larry] plays all the styles, Latin, jazz-rock, straight ahead jazz, European classical music, you name it, he's a master of it."

