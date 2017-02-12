Grammy Awards 2017: The Full List Of Winners

The full list of winners from the 59th annual Grammy Awards.



GENERAL FIELD

Record Of The Year:

"Hello" — Adele

"Formation" — Beyoncé

"7 Years" — Lukas Graham

"Work" — Rihanna Featuring Drake

"Stressed Out" — Twenty One Pilots

Album Of The Year:

25 — Adele

Lemonade — Beyoncé

Purpose — Justin Bieber

Views — Drake

A Sailor's Guide To Earth — Sturgill Simpson

Song Of The Year:



"Formation" — Khalif Brown, Asheton Hogan, Beyoncé Knowles & Michael L. Williams II, songwriters (Beyoncé)

"Hello" — Adele Adkins & Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Adele)

"I Took A Pill In Ibiza" — Mike Posner, songwriter (Mike Posner)

"Love Yourself" — Justin Bieber, Benjamin Levin & Ed Sheeran, songwriters (Justin Bieber)

"7 Years" — Lukas Forchhammer, Stefan Forrest, Morten Pilegaard & Morten Ristorp, songwriters (Lukas Graham)

Best New Artist:

WINNER: Chance The Rapper

Kelsea Ballerini

The Chainsmokers

Maren Morris

Anderson .Paak



POP FIELD

Best Pop Solo Performance:

WINNER: "Hello" — Adele

"Hold Up" — Beyonce

"Love Yourself" — Justin Bieber

"Piece By Piece (Idol Version)" — Kelly Clarkson

"Dangerous Woman" — Ariana Grande

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance:

"Stressed Out" — Twenty One Pilots

"Closer" — The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey

"7 Years" — Lukas Graham

"Work" — Rihanna Featuring Drake

"Cheap Thrills" — Sia Featuring Sean Paul

Best Pop Vocal Album:

WINNER: 25 — Adele

Purpose — Justin Bieber

Dangerous Woman — Ariana Grande

Confident — Demi Lovato

This Is Acting — Sia

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album:

WINNER: Summertime: Willie Nelson Sings Gershwin — Willie Nelson

Cinema — Andrea Bocelli

Fallen Angels — Bob Dylan

Stages Live — Josh Groban

Encore: Movie Partners Sing Broadway — Barbra Streisand



DANCE/ELECTRONIC MUSIC FIELD

Best Dance Recording:

WINNER: "Don't Let Me Down" — The Chainsmokers featuring Daya

"Tearing Me Up" — Bob Moses

"Never Be Like You" — Flume featuring Kai

"Rinse & Repeat" — Riton featuring Kah-Lo

"Drinkee" — Sofi Tukker

Best Dance/Electronic Album:

WINNER: Skin — Flume

Electronica 1: The Time Machine — Jean-Michel Jarre

Epoch — Tycho

Barbara Barbara, We Face A Shining Future — Underworld

Louie Vega Starring...XXVIII — Louie Vega



CONTEMPORARY INSTRUMENTAL MUSIC FIELD

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album:

WINNER: Culcha Vulcha — Snarky Puppy

Human Nature — Herb Alpert

When You Wish Upon a Star — Bill Frisell

Way Back Home: Live From Rochester, NY — Steve Gadd Band

Unpsoken — Chuck Loeb



ROCK FIELD

Best Rock Performance:

WINNER: "Blackstar" — David Bowie

"Joe (Live From Austin City Limits)" — Alabama Shakes

"Don't Hurt Yourself" — Beyoncé Featuring Jack White

"The Sound Of Silence" — Disturbed

"Heathens" — Twenty One Pilots

Best Metal Performance:

WINNER: "Dystopia" — Megadeth

"Shock Me" — Baroness

"Slivera" — Gojira

"Rotting in Vain" — Korn

"The Price Is Wrong" — Periphery

Best Rock Song:

"Blackstar" — David Bowie, songwriter (David Bowie)

"Burn the Witch" —Radiohead, songwriters (Radiohead)

"Hardwired" — James Hetfield & Lars Ulrich, songwriters (Metallica)

"Heathens" — Tyler Joseph, songwriter (Twenty One Pilots)

"My Name Is Human" — Rich Meyer, Ryan Meyer & Johnny Stevens, songwriters (Highly Suspect)

Best Rock Album:

WINNER: Tell Me I'm Pretty — Cage The Elephant

California — Blink-182

Magma — Gojira

Death Of A Bachelor — Panic! At The Disco

Weezer — Weezer



ALTERNATIVE FIELD

Best Alternative Music Album:

WINNER: Blackstar — David Bowie

22, A Million — Bon Iver

The Hope Six Demolition Project — PJ Harvey

Post Pop Depression — Iggy Pop

A Moon Shaped Pool — Radiohead



R&B FIELD

Best R&B Performance:

WINNER: "Cranes in the Sky" — Solange

"Turnin' Me Up" — BJ The Chicago Kid

"Permission" — Ro James

"I Do" — Musiq Soulchild

"Needed Me" — Rihanna

Best Traditional R&B Performance:

WINNER: "Angel" — Lalah Hathaway

"The Three Of Me" — William Bell

"Woman's World" — BJ The Chicago Kid

"Sleeping With The One I Love" — Fantasia

"Can't Wait" — Jill Scott

Best R&B Song:

WINNER: "Lake By the Ocean" — Hod David & Musze, songwriters (Maxwell)

"Come and See Me" — J. Brathwaite, Aubrey Graham & Noah Shebib, songwriters (PartyNextDoor Featuring Drake)

"Exchange" — Michael Hernandez & Bryson Tiller, songwriters (Bryson Tiller)

"Kiss It Better" — Jeff Bhasker, Robyn Fenty, John-Nathan Glass & Natalia Noemi, songwriters (Rihanna)

"Luv" — Magnus August Høiberg, Benjamin Levin & Daystar Peterson, songwriters (Tory Lanez)

Best Urban Contemporary Album:

Lemonade — Beyoncé

Ology — Gallant

We Are King — KING

Malibu — Anderson .Paak

Anti — Rihanna

Best R&B Album:

WINNER: Lalah Hathaway Live — Lalah Hathaway

In My Mind — BJ The Chicago Kid

Velvet Portraits — Terrace Martin

Healing Season — Mint Condition

Smoove Jones — Mya



RAP FIELD

Best Rap Performance:

WINNER: "No Problem" — Chance The Rapper Featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz

"Panda" —Desiigner

"Pop Style" — Drake Featuring The Throne

"All The Way Up" — Fat Joe & Remy Ma Featuring French Montana & Infared

"That Part" — ScHoolboy Q Featuring Kanye West

Best Rap/Sung Performance:

WINNER: "Hotline Bling" — Drake

"Freedom" — Beyoncé Featuring Kendrick Lamar

"Broccoli" — D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty

"Ultralight Beam" — Kanye West Featuring Chance The Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin & The-Dream

"Famous" — Kanye West Featuring Rihanna

Best Rap Song:

WINNER: "Hotline Bling" — Aubrey Graham & Paul Jefferies, songwriters (Drake)

"All The Way Up" — Joseph Cartagena, Edward Davadi, Shandel Green, Karim Kharbouch, Andre Christopher Lyon, Reminisce Mackie & Marcello Valenzano, songwriters (Fat Joe & Remy Ma Featuring French Montana & Infared)

"Famous" — Chancelor Bennett, Ross Birchard, Ernest Brown, Andrew Dawson, Kasseem Dean, Mike Dean, Noah Goldstein, Kejuan Muchita, Patrick Reynolds, Kanye West & Cydel Young, songwriters (Kanye West Featuring Rihanna)

"No Problem" — Chancelor Bennett, Dwayne Carter & Tauheed Epps, songwriters (Chance The Rapper Featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz)

"Ultralight Beam" — Chancelor Bennett, Kasseem Dean, Mike Dean, Kirk Franklin, Noah Goldstein, Samuel Griesemer, Terius Nash, Jerome Potter, Kelly Price, Nico "Donnie Trumpet" Segal, Derek Watkins, Kanye West & Cydel Young, songwriters (Kanye West Featuring Chance The Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin & The-Dream)

Best Rap Album:

Coloring Book — Chance The Rapper

And the Anonymous Nobody — De La Soul

Major Key — DJ Khaled

Views — Drake

Blank Face LP — ScHoolboy Q

The Life of Pablo — Kanye West



COUNTRY FIELD

Best Country Solo Performance:

"Love Can Go To Hell" — Brandy Clark

"Vice" — Miranda Lambert

"My Church" — Maren Morris

"Church Bells" — Carrie Underwood

"Blue Ain't Your Color" — Keith Urban

Best Country Duo/Group Performance:

WINNER: "Jolene" — Pentatonix Featuring Dolly Parton

"Different for Girls" — Dierks Bentley Featuring Elle King

"21 Summer" — Brothers Osborne

"Setting The World On Fire" — Kenny Chesney & P!nk

"Think Of You" — Chris Young With Cassadee Pope

Best Country Song:

WINNER: "Humble and Kind" — Lori McKenna, songwriter (Tim McGraw)

"Blue Ain't Your Color" — Clint Lagerberg, Hillary Lindsey & Steven Lee Olsen, songwriters (Keith Urban)

"Die A Happy Man" — Sean Douglas, Thomas Rhett & Joe Spargur, songwriters (Thomas Rhett)

"My Church" — busbee & Maren Morris, songwriters (Maren Morris)

"Vice" — Miranda Lambert, Shane McAnally & Josh Osborne, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)

Best Country Album:

WINNER: A Sailor's Guide to Earth — Sturgill Simpson

Big Day in a Small Town — Brandy Clark

Full Circle — Loretta Lynn

Hero — Maren Morris

Ripcord — Keith Urban



NEW AGE FIELD

Best New Age Album:

WINNER: White Sun II — White Sun

Orogen — John Burke

Dark Sky Island — Enya

Inner Passion — Peter Kater & Tina Guo

Rosetta — Vangelis



JAZZ FIELD

Best Improvised Jazz Solo:

WINNER: "I'm So Lonesome I Could Cry" — John Scofield, soloist

"Countdown" — Joey Alexander, soloist

"In Movement" — Ravi Coltrane, soloist

"We See" — Fred Hersch, soloist

"I Concentrate On You" — Brad Mehldau, soloist

Best Jazz Vocal Album:

WINNER: Take Me To The Alley — Gregory Porter

Sound Of Red — René Marie

Upward Spiral — Branford Marsalis Quartet With Special Guest Kurt Elling

Harlem On My Mind — Catherine Russell

The Sting Variations — The Tierney Sutton Band

Best Jazz Instrumental Album:

WINNER: Country for Old Men — John Scofield

Book of Intuition — Kenny Barron Trio

Dr. Um — Peter Erskine

Sunday Night At The Vanguard — The Fred Hersch Trio

Nearness — Joshua Redman & Brad Mehldau

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album:

WINNER: Presidential Suite: Eight Variations on Freedom — Ted Nash Big Band

Real Enemies — Darcy James Argue's Secret Society

Presents Monk'estra, Vol. 1 — John Beasley

Kaleidoscope Eyes: Music of the Beatles — John Daversa

All L.A. Band — Bob Mintzer

Best Latin Jazz Album:

WINNER: Tribute To Irakere: Live In Marciac — Chucho Valdés

Entre Colegas — Andy González

Madera Latino: A Latin Jazz Perspective On The Music Of Woody Shaw — Brian Lynch & Various Artists

Canto América — Michael Spiro/Wayne Wallace La Orquesta Sinfonietta

30 - Trio Da Paz



GOSPEL/CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC FIELD

Best Gospel Performance/Song:

WINNER: "God Provides" — Tamela Mann; Kirk Franklin, songwriter

"It's Alright, It's OK" — Shirley Caesar Featuring Anthony Hamilton; Stanley Brown & Courtney Rumble, songwriters

"You're Bigger [Live]" — Jekalyn Carr; Allundria Carr, songwriter

"Made A Way [Live]" — Travis Greene; Travis Greene, songwriter

"Better" — Hezekiah Walker; Jason Clayborn, Gabriel Hatcher & Hezekiah Walker, songwriters

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song:

WINNER: "Thy Will" — Hillary Scott & The Scott Family; Bernie Herms, Hillary Scott & Emily Weisband, songwriters Track from: Love Remains

"Trust In You" — Lauren Daigle; Lauren Daigle, Michael Farren & Paul Mabury, songwriters

"Priceless" — For King & Country; Benjamin Backus, Seth Mosley, Joel Smallbone, Luke Smallbone & Tedd Tjornhom, songwriters

"King of the World" — Natalie Grant; Natalie Grant, Becca Mizell & Samuel Mizell, songwriters

"Chain Breaker" — Zach Williams; Mia Fieldes, Jonathan Smith & Zach Williams, songwriters

Best Gospel Album:

WINNER: Losing My Religion — Kirk Franklin

Listen —Tim Bowman Jr.

Fill This House — Shirley Caesar

A Worshipper's Heart [Live] —Todd Dulaney

Demonstrate [Live] —William Murphy

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album:

WINNER: Love Remains — Hillary Scott & The Scott Family

Poets & Saints — All Sons & Daughters

American Prodigal — Crowder

Be One — Natalie Grant

Youth Revival [Live] — Hillsong Young & Free

Best Roots Gospel Album:

WINNER: Hymns — Joey+Rory

Better Together — Gaither Vocal Band

Nature's Symphony In 432 — The Isaacs

Hymns And Songs Of Inspiration — Gordon Mote

God Don't Ever Change: The Songs Of Blind Willie Johnson — (Various Artists)



LATIN FIELD

Best Latin Pop Album:

WINNER: Un Besito Mas — Jesse & Joy

Ilusión — Gaby Moreno

Similares — Laura Pausini

Seguir Latiendo — Sanalejo

Buena Vida — Diego Torres

Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album:

WINNER: iLevitable — ile

L.H.O.N. (La Humanidad O Nosotros) — Illya Kuryaki & The Valderamas

Buenaventura — La Santa Cecilia

Los Rakas — Los Rakas

Amor Supremo — Carla Morrison

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano):

WINNER: Un Azteca En El Azteca, Vol. 1 (En Vivo) — Vicente Fernández

Raíces — Banda El Recodo De Cruz Lizárraga

Hecho A Mano — Joss Favela

Generación Maquinaria Est. 2006 — La Maquinaria Norteña

Tributo A Joan Sebastian Y Rigoberto Alfaro — Mariachi Divas De Cindy Shea

Best Tropical Latin Album:

WINNER: Donde Están? — Jose Lugo & Guasábara Combo

Conexión — Fonseca

La Fantasia Homenaje A Juan Formell — Formell Y Los Van Van

35 Aniversario — Grupo Niche

La Sonora Santanera En Su 60 Aniversario — La Sonora Santanera



AMERICAN ROOTS MUSIC FIELD

Best American Roots Performance:

WINNER: "House of Mercy" — Sarah Jarosz

"Ain't No Man" — The Avett Brothers

"Mother's Children Have A Hard Time" — Blind Boys Of Alabama

"Factory Girl" — Rhiannon Giddens

"Wreck You" — Lori McKenna

Best American Roots Song:

WINNER: "Kid Sister" — Vince Gill, songwriter (The Time Jumpers)

"Alabama at Night" — Robbie Fulks, songwriter (Robbie Fulks)

"City Lights" — Jack White, songwriter (Jack White)

"Gulfstream" — Eric Adcock & Roddie Romero, songwriters (Roddie Romero and The Hub City All-Stars)

"Wreck You" — Lori McKenna & Felix McTeigue, songwriters (Lori McKenna)

Best Americana Album:

WINNER: This Is Where I Live — William Bell

True Sadness — The Avett Brothers

The Cedar Creek Sessions — Kris Kristofferson

The Bird & The Rifle — Lori McKenna

Kid Sister — The Time Jumpers

Best Bluegrass Album:

WINNER: Coming Home — O'Connor Band With Mark O'Connor

Original Traditional — Blue Highway

Burden Bearer — Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver

The Hazel Sessions — Laurie Lewis & The Right Hands

North And South — Claire Lynch

Best Traditional Blues Album:

WINNER: Porcupine Meat — Bobby Rush

Can't Shake The Feeling — Lurrie Bell

Live At The Greek Theatre — Joe Bonamassa

Blues & Ballads (A Folksinger's Songbook: Volumes I & II) — Luther Dickinson

The Soul of Jimmie Rodgers — Vasti Jackson

Best Contemporary Blues Album:

WINNER: The Last Days of Oakland — Fantastic Negrito

Love Wins Again — Janiva Magness

Bloodline — Kenny Neal

Give It Back To You — The Record Company

Everybody Wants A Piece — Joe Louis Walker

Best Folk Album:

WINNER: Undercurrent — Sarah Jaroszh

Silver Skies Blue — Judy Collins & Ari Hest

Upland Stories — Robbie Fulks

Factory Girl — Rhiannon Giddens

Weighted Mind — Sierra Hull

Best Regional Roots Music Album:

WINNER: E Walea — Kalani Pe'a

Broken Promised Land — Barry Jean Ancelet & Sam Broussard

It's A Cree Thing — Northern Cree

Gulfstream — Roddie Romero And The Hub City All-Stars

I Wanna Sing Right: Rediscovering Lomax In The Evangeline Country — (Various Artists)



REGGAE FIELD

Best Reggae Album:

Ziggy Marley — Ziggy Marley

Sly & Robbie Presents... Reggae For Her – Devin Di Dakta & J.L

Rose Petals — J Boog

Everlasting — Raging Fyah

Falling Into Place — Rebelution

Soja: Live In Virginia — Soja



WORLD MUSIC FIELD

Best World Music Album:

WINNER: Sing Me Home — Yo-Yo Ma & The Silk Road Ensemble

Destiny — Celtic Woman

Walking In The Footsteps Of Our Fathers — Ladysmith Black Mambazo

Land Of Gold — Anoushka Shankar

Dois Amigos, Um Século De Música: Multishow Live — Caetano Veloso & Gilberto Gil



CHILDREN'S FIELD

Best Children's Album:

WINNER: Infinity Plus One — Secret Agent 23 Skidoo

Explorer Of The World — Frances England

Novelties — Recess Monkey

Press Play — Brady Rymer And The Little Band That Could

Saddle Up — The Okee Dokee Brothers



SPOKEN WORD FIELD

Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling):

WINNER: In Such Good Company: Eleven Years Of Laughter, Mayhem, And Fun In The Sandbox — Carol Burnett

The Girl With The Lower Back Tattoo — Amy Schumer

M Train — Patti Smith

Under The Big Black Sun: A Personal History Of L.A.Punk (John Doe With Tom DeSavia) — (Various Artists)

Unfaithful Music & Disappearing Ink — Elvis Costello



COMEDY FIELD

Best Comedy Album:

WINNER: Talking For Clapping — Patton Oswalt

...America...Great... — David Cross

American Myth — Margaret Cho

Boysih Girl Interrupted — Tig Notaro

Live At The Apollo — Amy Schumer



MUSICAL THEATER

Best Musical Theater Album:

WINNER: The Color Purple — Cynthia Erivo & Jennifer Hudson, principal soloists; Stephen Bray, Van Dean, Frank Filipetti, Roy Furman, Scott Sanders & Jhett Tolentino, producers (Stephen Bray, Brenda Russell & Allee Willis, composers/lyricists) (New Broadway Cast)

Bright Star — Carmen Cusack, principal soloist; Jay Alix, Peter Asher & Una Jackman, producers; Steve Martin, composer; Edie Brickell, composer & lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)

Fiddler On The Roof — Danny Burstein, principal soloist; Louise Gund, David Lai & Ted Sperling, producers (Jerry Bock, composer; Sheldon Harnick, lyricist) (2016 Broadway Cast)

Kinky Boots — Killian Donnelly & Matt Henry, principal soloists; Sammy James, Jr., Cyndi Lauper, Stephen Oremus & William Wittman, producers (Cyndi Lauper, composer & lyricist) (Original West End Cast)

Waitress — Jessie Mueller, principal soloist; Neal Avron, Sara Bareilles & Nadia DiGiallonardo, producers; Sara Bareilles, composer & lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)



MUSIC FOR VISUAL MEDIA FIELD

Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media:

WINNER: Miles Ahead — (Miles Davis & Various Artists)

Amy — (Various Artists)

Straight Outta Compton — (Various Artists)

Suicide Squad (Collector's Edition) — (Various Artists)

Vinyl: The Essentials Season 1 — (Various Artists)

Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media:

WINNER: Star Wars: The Force Awakens — John Williams, composer

Bridge of Spies — Thomas Newman, composer

Quentin Tarantino's The Hateful Eight — Ennio Morricone, composer

The Revenant — Alva Noto & Ryuichi Sakamoto, composers

Stranger Things Volume 1 — Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein, composers

Stranger Things Volume 2 — Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein, composers

Best Song Written For Visual Media:

WINNER: "Can't Stop The Feeling!" — Max Martin, Shellback & Justin Timberlake, songwriters (Justin Timberlake, Anna Kendrick, Gwen Stefani, James Corden, Zooey Deschanel, Walt Dohrn, Ron Funches, Caroline Hjelt, Aino Jawo, Christopher Mintz-Plasse & Kunal Nayyar), Track from: Trolls

"Heathens" — Tyler Joseph, songwriter (Twenty One Pilots), Track from: Suicide Squad

"Just Like Fire" — Oscar Holter, Max Martin, P!nk & Shellback, songwriters (P!nk), Track from: Alice Through The Looking Glass

"Purple Lamborghini" — Shamann Cooke, Sonny Moore & William Roberts, songwriters (Skrillex & Rick Ross), Track from: Suicide Squad

"Try Everything" — Mikkel S. Eriksen, Sia Furler & Tor Erik Hermansen, songwriters (Shakira), Track from: Zootopia

"The Veil" — Peter Gabriel, songwriter (Peter Gabriel), Track from: Snowden



COMPOSING/ARRANGING FIELD

Best Instrumental Composition:

WINNER: "Spoken At Midnight" — Ted Nash, composer (Ted Nash Big Band)

"Bridge of Spies (End Title)" — Thomas Newman, composer (Thomas Newman)

"The Expensive Train Set (An Epic Sarahnade For Big Band)" — Tim Davies, composer (Tim Davies Big Band)

"Flow" — Alan Ferber, composer (Alan Ferber Nonet)

"L'Ultima Diligenza Di Red Rock - Verisione Integrale" — Ennio Morricone, composer (Ennio Morricone)

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella:

WINNER: "You and I" — Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier)

"Ask Me Now" — John Beasley, arranger (John Beasley)

"Good 'Swing' Wenceslas" — Sammy Nestico, arranger (The Count Basie Orchestra)

"Linus & Lucy" — Christian Jacob, arranger (The Phil Norman Tentet)

"Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds" — John Daversa, arranger (John Daversa)

"We Three Kings" — Ted Nash, arranger (Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra With Wynton Marsalis)

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals:

WINNER: "Flintstones" — Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier)

"Do You Hear What I Hear?" — Gordon Goodwin, arranger (Gordon Goodwin's Big Phat Band Featuring Take 6)

"Do You Want To Know A Secret" — John Daversa, arranger (John Daversa Featuring Renee Olstead)

"I'm A Fool To Want You" — Alan Broadbent, arranger (Kristin Chenoweth)

"Somewhere (Dirty Blvd) (Extended Version)" — Billy Childs & Larry Klein, arrangers (Lang Lang Featuring Lisa Fischer & Jeffrey Wright)



PACKAGE FIELD

Best Recording Package:

WINNER: Blackstar — Jonathan Barnbrook, art director (David Bowie)

Anti (Deluxe Edition) — Ciarra Pardo & Robyn Fenty, art directors (Rihanna)

Human Performance — Andrew Savage, art director (Parquet Courts)

Sunset Motel — Sarah Dodds & Shauna Dodds, art directors (Reckless Kelly)

22, A Million — Eric Timothy Carlson, art director (Bon Iver)

Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package:

WINNER: Edith Piaf 1915-2015 — Gérard Lo Monaco, art director (Edith Piaf)

401 Days — Jonathan Dagan & Mathias Høst Normark, art directors (J.Views)

I Like It When You Sleep, For You Are So Beautiful Yet So Unaware Of It — Samuel Burgess-Johnson & Matthew Healy, art directors (The 1975)

Paper Wheels (Deluxe Limited Edition) — Matt Taylor, art director (Trey Anastasio)

Tug of War (Deluxe Edition) — Simon Earith & James Musgrave, art directors (Paul McCartney)



NOTES FIELD

Best Album Notes:

WINNER: Sissle And Blake Sing Shuffle Along — Ken Bloom & Richard Carlin, album notes writers (Eubie Blake & Noble Sissle)

The Complete Monument & Columbia Albums Collection — Mikal Gilmore, album notes writer (Kris Kristofferson)

The Knoxville Sessions, 1929-1930: Knox County Stomp — Ted Olson & Tony Russell, album notes writers (Various Artists)

Ork Records: New York, New York — Rob Sevier & Ken Shipley, album notes writers (Various Artists)

Waxing The Gospel: Mass Evangelism & The Phonograph, 1890-1990 — Richard Martin, album notes writer (Various Artists)



HISTORICAL FIELD

Best Historical Album:

WINNER: The Cutting Edge 1965-1966: The Bootleg Series, Vol. 12 (Collector's Edition) — Steve Berkowitz & Jeff Rosen, compilation producers; Mark Wilder, mastering engineer (Bob Dylan)

Music Of Morocco From The Library Of Congress: Recorded By Paul Bowles, 1959 — April G. Ledbetter, Steven Lance Ledbetter, Bill Nowlin & Philip D. Schuyler, compilation producers; Rick Fisher & Michael Graves, mastering engineers (Various Artists)

Ork Records: New York, New York — Rob Sevier & Ken Shipley, compilation producers; Jeff Lipton & Maria Rice, mastering engineers (Various Artists)

Vladimir Horowitz: The Unreleased Live Recordings 1966-1983 — Bernard Horowitz, Andreas K. Meyer & Robert Russ, compilation producers; Andreas K. Meyer & Jeanne Montalvo, mastering engineers (Vladimir Horowitz)

Waxing The Gospel: Mass Evangelism & The Phonograph, 1890 - 1900 — Michael Devecka, Meagan Hennessey & Richard Martin, compilation producers; Michael Devecka, David Giovannoni, Michael Khanchalian & Richard Martin, mastering engineers (Various Artists)



PRODUCTION, NON-CLASSICAL FIELD

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical:

WINNER: Blackstar — David Bowie, Tom Elmhirst, Kevin Killen, Tony Visconti & Joe LaPorta (David Bowie)

Are You Serious — Tchad Blake & David Boucher, engineers; Bob Ludwig, mastering engineer (Andrew Bird)

Dig In Deep — Ryan Freeland, engineer; Kim Rosen, mastering engineer (Bonnie Raitt)

Hit N Run Phase Two — Booker T., Dylan Dresdow, Chris James, Prince & Justin Stanley, engineers; Dylan Dresdow, mastering engineer (Prince)

Undercurrent — Shani Gandhi & Gary Paczosa, engineers; Paul Blakemore, mastering engineer (Sarah Jarosz)

Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical:

WINNER: Greg Kurstin

Benny Blanco

Max Martin

Nineteen85

Ricky Reed

Best Remixed Recording:

WINNER: "Tearing Me Up (RAC Remix)" — André Allen Anjos, remixer (Bob Moses)

"Cali Coast (Psionics Remix)" — Josh Williams, remixer (Soul Pacific)

"Heavy Star Movin' (staRo Remix)" — staRo, remixer (The Silver Lake Chorus)

"Nineteen Hundred Eighty-Five (Timo Maas & James Teej Remix)" — Timo Maas & James Teej, remixers (Paul McCartney & Wings)

"Only" (Kaskade X Lipless Remix)— Ryan Raddon, remixer (Ry X)

"Wide Open (Joe Goddard Remix)" — Joe Goddard, remixer (The Chemical Brothers)



SURROUND SOUND FIELD

Best Surround Sound Album:

WINNER: Dutilleux: Sur La Mêe Accord; Les Citations; Mystère De L'Instant & Timbres, Espace, Mouvement — Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay, surround mix engineers; Dmitriy Lipay, surround mastering engineer; Dmitriy Lipay, surround producer (Ludovic Morlot & Seattle Symphony)

Johnson: Considering Matthew Shephard — Brad Michel, surround mix engineer; Brad Michel, surround mastering engineer; Robina G. Young, surround producer (Craig Hella Johnson & Conspirare)

Maja S.K. Ratkje: And Sing ... — Morten Lindberg, surround mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, surround mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, surround producer (Maja S.K. Ratkje, Cikada & Oslo Sinfonietta)

Primus & The Chocolate Factory — Les Claypool, surround mix engineer; Stephen Marcussen, surround mastering engineer; Les Claypool, surround producer (Primus)

Reflections — Morten Lindberg, surround mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, surround mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, surround producer (Øyvind Gimse, Geir Inge Lotsberg & Trondheimsolistene)



PRODUCTION, CLASSICAL FIELD

Best Engineered Album, Classical:

WINNER: Corigliano: The Ghosts Of Versailles — Mark Donahue & Fred Vogler, engineers (James Conlon, Guanqun Yu, Joshua Guerrero, Patricia Racette, Christopher Maltman, Lucy Schaufer, Lucas Meachem, LA Opera Chorus & Orchestra)

Dutilleux: Sur La Mêe Accord; Les Citations; Mystère De L'Instant & Timbres, Espace, Mouvement — Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay, engineers (Ludovic Morlot & Seattle Symphony)

Reflections — Morten Lindberg, engineer (Øyvind Gimse, Geir Inge Lotsberg & Trondheimsolistene)

Shadow of Sirius — Silas Brown & David Frost, engineers; Silas Brown,

Shostakovich: Under Stalin's Shadow - Symphonies Nos. 5, 8 & 9 — Shawn Murphy & Nick Squire, engineers; Tim Martyn, mastering engineer (Andris Nelsons & Boston Symphony Orchestra)

Producer of the Year, Classical:

WINNER: David Frost

Blanton Alspaugh

Marina A. Ledin, Victor Ledin

Judith Sherman

Robina G. Young



CLASSICAL FIELD

Best Orchestral Performance:

WINNER: Shostakovich: Under Stalin's Shadow - Symphonies Nos. 5, 8 & 9 — Andris Nelsons, conductor (Boston Symphony Orchestra)

Bates: Works For Orchestra — Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor (San Francisco Symphony)

Ibert: Orchestral Works — Neeme Järvi, conductor (Orchestre De La Suisse Romande)

Prokofiev: Symphony No. 5 In B-Flat Major, Op. 100 — Mariss Jansons, conductor (Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra)

Rouse: Odna Zhizn; Symphonies 3 & 4; Prospero's Rooms — Alan Gilbert, conductor (New York Philharmonic)

Best Opera Recording:

WINNER: Corigliano: The Ghosts Of Versailles — James Conlon, conductor; Joshua Guerrero, Christopher Maltman, Lucas Meachem, Patricia Racette, Lucy Schaufer & Guanqun Yu; Blanton Alspaugh, producer (LA Opera Orchestra; LA Opera Chorus)

Handel: Giulio Cesare — Giovanni Antonini, conductor; Cecilia Bartoli, Philippe Jaroussky, Andreas Scholl & Anne-Sofie von Otter; Samuel Theis, producer (Il Giardino Armonico)

Higdon: Cold Mountain — Miguel Harth-Bedoya, conductor; Emily Fons, Nathan Gunn, Isabel Leonard & Jay Hunter Morris; Elizabeth Ostrow, producer (The Santa Fe Opera Orchestra; Santa Fe Opera Apprentice Program For Singers) Mozart: Le Nozze De Figaro — Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Thomas Hampson, Christiane Karg, Luca Pisaroni & Sonya Yoncheva; Daniel Zalay, producer (Chamber Orchestra Of Europe; Vocalensemble Rastatt)

Szymanowski: Król Roger — Antonio Pappano, conductor; Georgia Jarman, Mariusz Kwiecień & Saimir Pirgu; Jonathan Allen, producer (Orchestra Of The Royal Opera House; Royal Opera Chorus)

Best Choral Performance:

WINNER: Penderecki Conducts Penderecki, Volume 1 — Krzystof Penderecki, conductor; Henryk Wojnarowski, choir director (Nikolay Didenko, Agnieszka Rehlis & Johanna Rusanen; Warsaw Philharmonic Orchestra; Warsaw Philharmonic Choir)

Himmerland — Elisabeth Holte, conductor (Marianne Reidarsdatter Eriksen, Ragnfrid Lie & Matilda Sterby; Inger-Lise Ulsrud; Uranienborg Vokalensemble)

Janáček: Glagolitic Mass — Edward Gardner, conductor; Håkon Matti Skrede, chorus master (Susan Bickley, Gábor Bretz, Sara Jakubiak & Stuart Skelton; Thomas Trotter; Bergen Philharmonic Orchestra; Bergen Cathedral Choir, Bergen Philharmonic Choir, Choir Of Collegium Musicum & Edvard Grieg Kor)

Lloyd: Bonhoeffer — Donald Nally, conductor (Malavika Godbole, John Grecia, Rebecca Harris & Thomas Mesa; The Crossing)

Steinberg: Passion Week — Steven Fox, conductor (The Clarion Choir)

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance:

WINNER: Steve Reich — Third Coast Percussion

Fitelberg: Chamber Works — ARC Ensemble

Reflections — Øyvind Gimse, Geir Inge Lotsberg & Trondheimsolistene

Serious Business — Spektral Quartet

Trios From Our Homelands — Lincoln Trio

Best Classical Instrumental Solo:

WINNER: Daugherty: Tales Of Hemingway — Zuill Bailey; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor (Nashville Symphony)

Adams, J.: Scheherazade.2 — Leila Josefowicz; David Robertson, conductor (Chester Englander; St. Louis Symphony)

Dvorák: Violin Concerto & Romance; Suk: Fantasy —Christian Tetzlaff; John Storgårds, conductor (Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra)

Mozart: Keyboard Music, Vols. 8 & 9 — Kristian Bezuidenhout

1930's Violin Concertos, Vol. 2 — Gil Shaham; Stéphane Denève, conductor (The Knights & Stuttgart Radio Symphony Orchestra)

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album:

TIE: Shakespeare Songs — Ian Bostridge; Antonio Pappano, accompanist (Michael Collins, Elizabeth Kenny, Lawrence Power & Adam Walker)

TIE: Schumann & Berg — Dorothea Röschmann; Mitsuko Uchida, accompanist

Monteverdi — Magdalena Kožená; Andrea Marcon, conductor (David Feldman, Michael Feyfar, Jakob Pilgram & Luca Tittoto; La Cetra Barockorchester Basel)

Mozart: The Weber Sisters — Sabine Devieilhe; Raphaël Pichon, conductor (Pygmalion)

Verismo — Anna Netrebko; Antonio Pappano, conductor (Yusif Eyvazov; Coro Dell'Accademia Nazionale Di Santa Cecilia; Orchestra Dell'Accademia Nazionale Di Santa Cecilia)

Best Classical Compendium

WINNER: Daugherty: Tales Of Hemingway; American Gothic; Once Upon A Castle — Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor; Tim Handley, producer

Gesualdo — Tõnu Kaljuste, conductor; Manfred Eicher, producer

Vaughan Williams: Discoveries — Martyn Brabbins, conductor; Andrew Walton, producer

Wolfgang: Passing Through — Judith Farmer & Gernot Wolfgang, producers

Zappa: 200 Motels — The Suites — Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor; Frank Filipetti & Gail Zappa, producers

Best Contemporary Classical Composition:

WINNER: Daugherty: Tales Of Hemingway — Michael Daugherty, composer (Zuill Bailey, Giancarlo Guerrero & Nashville Symphony)

Bates: Anthology Of Fantastic Zoology — Mason Bates, composer (Riccardo Muti & Chicago Symphony Orchestra)

Higdon: Cold Mountain — Jennifer Higdon, composer; Gene Scheer, librettist

Theofanidis: Bassoon Concerto — Christopher Theofanidis, composer (Martin Kuuskmann, Barry Jekowsky & Northwest Sinfonia)

Winger: Conversations With Nijinsky — C. F. Kip Winger, composer (Martin West & San Francisco Ballet Orchestra)



MUSIC VIDEO/FILM FIELD

Best Music Video:

WINNER: "Formation" — Beyoncé

"River" — Leon Bridges

"Up & Up" — Coldplay

"Gosh" — Jamie XX

"Upside Down & Inside Out" — OK Go

Best Music Film:

WINNER: The Beatles: Eight Days A Week The Touring Years — (The Beatles)

I'll Sleep When I'm Dead — Steve Aoki

Lemonade — Beyoncé

The Music Of Strangers — Yo-Yo Ma & The Silk Road Ensemble

American Saturday Night: Live From The Grand Ole Opry — (Various Artists)

