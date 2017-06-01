GOP Convention Rolls Into Wilmington

  • White House advisor Kellyanne Conway will address the convention, as will Lara Trump, a native of Wilmington and daughter-in-law of President Trump.
Wilmington, for a few days, is the center of the Republican Party universe. On Friday more than 1,300 party members will roll into town for the state’s GOP Convention.  The party has brought in some big names to rally the troops.

White House senior advisor Kellyanne Conway will address the GOP convention on Saturday. Lara Trump, a native of Wilmington and daughter-in-law of President Trump, will also speak.

The GOP may come away with a new leader. North Carolina Republican Party Chairman Robin Hayes is facing a challenge by Lee County Republican Party Chairman Jim Womack.

The gathering runs through Sunday at the convention center.

Meanwhile, opponents to the GOP are planning an event of their own. It’s a citizens’ soapbox just outside the convention, at the corner of Hanover and Nutt streets, from 10 a.m. to Noon tomorrow.

