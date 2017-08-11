GenX: What Comes With 140 Parts Per Trillion

Listen to this story here.

140 parts per trillion. That’s the number used by North Carolina’s Department of Health and Human Services, in regards to the health goal for GenX in the water supply. That goal represents the concentration of GenX at which no adverse non-cancer health effects would be anticipated.

WHQR reports on what those non-cancer effects might be.

The DHHS health goal refers to what the department calls non-cancer effects.

“You’re talking about non-cancer effects, you’re referring more to things like endocrine disruption.”

Dr. Susanne Brander is a toxicologist at UNC-Wilmington.

“And so perfluorinated compounds are known to be associated with thyroid disease, meaning you don’t make enough thyroid hormone, also has been associated with reproductive effects.”

“Just because it’s not cancer doesn’t mean it’s not a serious health issue.”

What about cancer effects, at 140 parts per trillion?

“I think the reason they hesitated to say a lot about associations with cancer is because we have one or two studies, and more research needs to be done.”

Next Wednesday there will be a GenX forum at the Lumina Theater, on the UNCW Campus. Panelists include Erin Brockovich and Robert Bowcock. That’s at 6:30 on August 16th.