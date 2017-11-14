GenX: DEQ Cites Chemours For Discharge Violation

Listen to this story here

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality announced today it has cited Chemours with violating the conditions of its wastewater discharge permit. The move comes after the company failed to report an October 6 chemical spill at its Fayetteville Works facility on the Cape Fear River.

The violation notice demands that Chemours tell DEQ about the duration and quantity of the dimer acid fluoride and any other chemicals spilled last month.

Dimer acid fluoride is a precursor to GenX.

It also demands a description of all actions the company took to stop the spill.

Chemours faces a possible fine for this violation, depending on the outcome of DEQ’s investigation.

The Chemours permit requires that DEQ be notified within 24 hours of any discharge of significant amounts of waste that are abnormal.

DEQ questioned Chemours officials in early November after receiving data from water samples indicating elevated concentrations of GenX at Chemours’ primary wastewater discharge outfall.

DEQ will review the company’s response and any additional information the company submits before determining further enforcement.