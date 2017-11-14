GenX: DEQ Cites Chemours For Discharge Violation

By 49 minutes ago
  • The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality announced today it has cited Chemours with violating the conditions of its wastewater discharge permit.
    The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality announced today it has cited Chemours with violating the conditions of its wastewater discharge permit.

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality announced today it has cited Chemours with violating the conditions of its wastewater discharge permit.  The move comes after the company failed to report an October 6 chemical spill at its Fayetteville Works facility on the Cape Fear River. 

The violation notice demands that Chemours tell DEQ about the duration and quantity of the dimer acid fluoride and any other chemicals spilled last month.

Dimer acid fluoride is a precursor to GenX.

It also demands a description of all actions the company took to stop the spill.

Chemours faces a possible fine for this violation, depending on the outcome of DEQ’s investigation.

The Chemours permit requires that DEQ be notified within 24 hours of any discharge of significant amounts of waste that are abnormal.

DEQ questioned Chemours officials in early November after receiving data from water samples indicating elevated concentrations of GenX at Chemours’ primary wastewater discharge outfall.

DEQ will review the company’s response and any additional information the company submits before determining further enforcement.

Tags: 
GenX
news
Local
Local News
Wilmington
chemours

Related Content

GenX: The Water Heater Blues

By Oct 30, 2017
Debbie Aitken

Lawsuits against Chemours and parent company DuPont are starting to roll in. Leland resident Victoria Carey filed a class action lawsuit against DuPont and Chemours last week after discovering GenX in her water heater. Chemours is the maker of GenX, the contaminant found in the Cape Fear River, which provides the raw water the CFPUA and the Brunswick County Utilities Department uses for drinking water. 

GenX: The Tale Of Two Studies

By Jul 31, 2017

GenX and the water has been burned into Wilmington’s consciousness for almost two months now. State and local agencies continue to test and analyze the region’s water supply. The Environmental Working Group, a Washington, D.C.–based non-profit, non-partisan organization focused on health and the environment, just released a drinking water database. It includes data from the Cape Fear region.