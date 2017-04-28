Friday Feedback for April 28, 2017

WHQR is on in the car constantly. - Ann

This week I published results from our Spring Survey on whqr.org, and included a chart of all our programs from most popular to least. When we shared this story on Facebook, Jonathan Trunz posted this question: “Any trends in the comment box like “Please bring back Prairie Home Companion?” I found some support for that. Out of 417 respondents, 7 people voiced support for either Garrison Keillor or Prairie Home. It’s difficult to tell when people say “Bring back Prairie Home” whether they mean the old show with Garrison or the new show. For example, Nina wrote: “I miss Prairie Home Companion.” We know that Garrison is gone and not coming back. Anonymous specified that he or she specifically means the current show. We’ll continue to monitor the reaction. Some samples:

Jessica wrote:

I LOATHE Garrison Keillor, don't miss Prairie Home at all. I hate hearing Writer's Almanac, hate Sunday Baroque too -- something about the harpsichord just irks me!

Steve wrote:

Can we get re-runs of Prairie Home Companion?

I’m afraid the answer to that is No.

Anonymous wrote:

I really miss A Prairie Home Companion and have been streaming the new program on WUNC instead of listening to WHQR on Saturday evenings. Garrison Keillor is hard to replace, but Chris Thile is doing a good job of bringing great musical guests and tailoring the show to his strengths. It's much better than Thistle & Shamrock or Across the Blue Ridge (shows that would be better later in the evening).

Here are some Survey results and reactions about other topics. Donna wrote:

I love the NPROne [smartphone app] and listen to it all the time! I like that I can access old shows to listen over and over, or when it's convenient if a show airs when I'm not able to listen. For the local station, I'd prefer all music on the music station, and all talk on the talk station.

And by the way, in addition to the NPROne app, our new WHQR app is available on both iPhone and Android phones.

Kay wrote:

Sorry to see Steve leave.

I’m going out on a limb here and assume she means me. Thanks, Kay.

Anonymous wrote:

The weekend comedy(?) shows are awful. I think, in general, WHRQ news is great!

Ann wrote:

WHQR is on in the car constantly. And I will stay in the car to hear end of a segment. One suggestion: at end of an interview, it would help if host would give the name of guest.

Ann, you’re absolutely correct, and this is not merely a bugaboo of mine and yours, it’s just good radio.

Linda wrote:

I love having the option of two stations.

Anonymous wrote:

We in Southport still feel like an orphan. Our beloved classical music, so available until a few years ago, is now hit or miss.

Folks, we feel your pain and are working on a solution for you. We can’t announce anything definite yet, but work continues.

Anonymous wrote:

Programming changes made a couple years ago were huge improvements to me. Until then, I listened to WUNC most of the time. Podcasts I love not listed: The Moth; TED Radio Hour; Hidden Brain; Snap Judgment; Invisibilia.

Anonymous wrote:

So glad to have both. Programming is great, but could reach out more to younger (30-50) audience and hip old folks. Old folks are hipper than ever.

And I for one am glad to hear that.

Sharon wrote:

Only acceptable station in Wilmington. I’ve lived here 25 years.

We’d love to hear from you on Friday Feedback. You can send an email message to feedback-at-whqr-dot-org, or you can leave a call at 910-292-9477. And as always, thanks for your Feedback.