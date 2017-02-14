Free Piano Masterclass At WHQR For Advanced Students | Rieko Aizawa

Piano Masterclass with Rieko Aizawa. Sunday, February 19, 1:30pm-3:00pm at WHQR.

Chamber Music Wilmington is sponsoring a Free Piano Masterclass for advanced piano students on Saturday, February 19th, 1:30-3:00 pm in the WHQR Gallery 254 North Front Street-Third Floor. The class will be given by pianist Rieko Aizawa on the new Petrov grand that was donated by Roya Weyerhauser. Space is limited.

To Participate in the Masterclass

Reserve your place by email: ChamberMusicWilmington@gmail.com

Subject Line: PIANO MASTERCLASS

Any pianist who'd like to be considered for performance in the Masterclass should submit the following by Wednesday, February 15th:

1) Name of the performer, email, and telephone number

2) Piece to be performed-(Bring a copy of the music, with numbered measures, with you for the clinician)

3) Duration of the piece (We recommend choosing a piece under 10 minutes to give everyone time for instruction).

4) Number of years student has studied piano.

Ms. Rieko will make the final selection of performers for the masterclass. They'll be notified by February 18th.

The public, teachers, and students of all levels are welcome to attend. Seating is limited and reserved on a first come, first served basis.

About Rieko Aizawa

Praised by The New York Times for her “impressive musicality, a crisp touch and expressive phrasing,” Japanese pianist Rieko Aizawa has performed in solo and orchestral engagements throughout the U.S., Canada, and Europe, including Lincoln Center’s Avery Fisher Hall, Boston’s Symphony Hall, Chicago’s Orchestra Hall, and Vienna’s Konzerthaus. At the age of thirteen, Ms. Aizawa was brought to the attention of conductor Alexander Schneider on the recommendation of the pianist Mitsuko Uchida. Schneider engaged Ms. Aizawa as soloist with his Brandenburg Ensemble at the opening concerts of Tokyo’s Casals Hall. Later that year, Schneider presented her in her United States debut concerts at the Kennedy Center and Carnegie Hall with his New York String Orchestra. She has since established her own unique musical voice. The youngest-ever participant at the Marlboro Music Festival, she has also performed as a guest with string quartets including the Guarneri Quartet and the Orion Quartet. Rieko Aizawa was the last pupil of Mieczyslaw Horszowski at the Curtis Institute and she studied with Seymour Lipkin and Peter Serkin at the Juilliard School.