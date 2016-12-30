emPowering Our Future hits goal

A Powerful Vision. An Empowering Mission.

Help WHQR emPower Our Future

You’ve heard and read about this effort since last March, but it’s actually been going on for over four years. And the idea for it was in the mind of visionary Board members even before that. Now we can officially announce that as of Friday morning December 30th, just one day before the official end, we went over the $1.5 million goal.

The official end of the drive was midnight, Saturday night December 31st. Pledges are still coming in, more almost $10,000 at this point, and and counting. With all estate pledges included, the total is over $1,855,000.

This has been the largest campaign in WHQR’s history, with over 300 people making pledges from $10 to $125,000, with an average gift of over $5,000. You’ll hear the results on the air at WHQR for years to come.

This campaign has been a great collaboration of the Board, our Campaign Committee, and the hard-working staff of WHQR. To our donors: please accept the profound thanks of all of us for your incredibly generous support of this transformative campaign. Happy New Year! We look forward to serving you in the next year.

If you missed the excitement and want to become part of emPowering Our Future: CLICK HERE TO MAKE YOUR DONATION right now.