Election 2017: Oak Island Town Council

The Town Council is Oak Island’s governing body consisting of 5 Council Members and the Mayor. This body sets Town policy, enacts ordinances and adopts the annual budget. There are seven people running for two open seats. Oak Island has a population estimated at 7,700 people. In the summer, including day-trippers, that number can hit 50,000. According to the U.S. Census, the town has grown by 13.5 percent since 2010.

Kevin Lindsey is a retired education professional, making his first run at elected office. He says the Town of Oak Island should not be funding beach renourishment, as it is not a long-term solution.

“Are we going to invest in an urban forester, are we going to increase the type of plants that we will plant in the dunes in order to save them, to retain them, to try and help them out? Equally important - is there any discussion about sand-fences or building walkways over the dunes?”

John Bach is in favor of building up the beaches.

“I support an engineered beach. I support the longest-term, highest value beach re-nourishment plan. And I would say that distinguishes me from the other candidates in the field who either oppose beach re-nourishment or want to go part of the way assuming that somebody else is going to pay for it.”

Natasha Tatum had agreed to appear on CoastLine but decided to drop her candidacy. Her name will still appear on the ballot.