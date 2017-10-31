Election 2017: Mayor Of Oak Island

Listen to this story here

The Town of Oak Island, part of Brunswick County, is governed by a Council of five and a mayor. As of 2016, population estimates landed at about 7700 people. According to the U.S. Census, the town has grown by 13.5 percent since 2010. Two people are running for mayor in this year’s election. Kenny Rogers is challenging Mayor Cin Brochure as she seeks her second term. A big issue for Oak Island is erosion.

Challenger Kenny Rogers says he is very concerned about beach nourishment and erosion on Oak Island.

“And I know how the ocean works. I know how the wind, the waves, and ocean currents affect our beach. And in the past they keep going against all of nature and consequently makes huge bills and actually increases our erosion rather than helps it.”

Incumbent Cin Brochure says she has focused on erosion and has plans in place for beach nourishment.

“First of all, last year the Town of Oak Island Council, under my leadership, voted to pass a new tax –it’s a property tax – it’s two cents. That goes into a fund that can not be touched for anything but beach shoreline protection, shoreline projects, it doesn’t go in the general fund it’s actually set aside.”

The election is November 7, early voting is underway.