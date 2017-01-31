Donald Trump's Supreme Court Pick — In 100 Words And 9 Tweets

  • President Trump nominated federal appellate judge Neil Gorsuch as his Supreme Court nominee. If confirmed, it would tilt the balance of the court back in conservatives' favor.
Judge Gorsuch was a very traditional pick from President Trump, one any Republican president could have made. He teased reality show, but it was standard fare. That stood out in what's been a chaotic start to this presidency. Liberals are demanding resistance, but Gorsuch will be tough to stop — he has sterling legal credentials, been confirmed once by the Senate and, above all, Democrats have little leverage. They might want a pound of flesh — an eye for a Garland eye — but to what end? GOP leader Mitch McConnell could blow up the filibuster and get through anyone.

