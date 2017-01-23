Docutime Film Festival 2017 at UNCW

Saturday, February 4th marks Wilmington's 14th annual DocuTime one-day documentary film festival.

DocuTime has established a solid reputation for bringing acclaimed documentaries to the big screen in Wilmington and allowing a dedicated community of documentary-lovers to have a full day of award-winning, enlightening enjoyment.

DocuTime takes place at UNCW’s King Hall Auditorium from 9:30 am – 5:00 pm on Saturday, February 4th. Tickets are $7 general admission per film, or $22 for an all day pass; senior tickets are $5 general admission per film or $17 for an all day pass (plus NC sales tax). Student tickets are free with UNCW student ID. Advance tickets may be purchased at Sharky’s Box Office (located at UNCW’s Fisher Student Center, 910.962.4045) or online at etix.com and are available until the day of the festival.

This year's lineup includes:

9:30-11:15am SUNDANCER and LIFE, ANIMATED

Sun Dancer (A brief introduction)

Dance: Helen Mirkil; Video: Bumpacam Productions

As the day begins, we give thanks for the simple things, for the beauty and wonder all around us.

Life, Animated (92 min) (USA)

Directed by Roger Ross Williams

From Academy Award® winning director Roger Ross Williams, Life, Animated is the inspirational story of Owen Suskind, a young man who was unable to speak as a child until he and his family discovered a unique way to communicate by immersing themselves in the world of classic Disney animated films.

“An inspiring story. LIFE, ANIMATED makes fascinating points about the power of cinema, and about who gets to decide what constitutes a meaningful life.” – Ann Hornaday, Washington Post

11:30 – 1:00pm SONITA

Sonita (90 min) (Germany)

Directed by Rokhsareh Ghaemmaghami

After her family attempts to sell her into marriage, a young Afghan refugee in Iran channels her frustrations and seizes her destiny through music. Grabbing the mic, she spits fiery rhymes in the face of oppressive traditions. [Sonita] is an exciting journey replete with the setbacks and successes of a young women looking for her own path.

“Rokhsareh Ghaemmaghami’s absorbing portrait of a refugee in Iran is endlessly surprising and calls into question the role of a film-maker.” – Nigel M. Smith, The Guardian

1:30 – 3:00 pm DOCUMENTARY SHORTS

Mile 19 (10 min) (USA)

Directed by Vincent DeLuca

Since the inception of the Los Angeles marathon in 1986, 178 runners have completed every race. They’re called “Legacy Runners.” Johnnie Jameson is a member of this special group, but he’s not an elite runner. Over the years, the marathon has become a form of therapy for Jameson, who was scarred deeply from serving as an infantryman in Vietnam. The annual challenge of running 26.2 miles has helped him cope, grow and recover from those traumatic experiences. This poignant film from Vincent DeLuca conveys a lifetime of lessons in 10 short minutes, spinning a powerful story of resilience, humor and healing.

Barbarian Press (18 min) (Canada)

Directed by Sarah Race

Barbarian Press tells the story of Jan and Crispin Elsted, who for over 35 years have made fine art books by letterpress in Mission, BC Canada. Filmmaker Sarah offers a film much like the Elsteds themselves: sentimental, contemplative, and genuine.

The Great Theatre (30 min) (Poland)

Directed by Slawomir Batyra

The Teatr Wielki (The Grant Theater) in Warsaw is the largest opera theatre in the world. Now, thanks to Slawomir Batyra’s careful observations, everybody has a chance to see what happens backstage during rehearsals for Madama Butterfly directed by Mariusz Trelinski. This film journey behind the scenes gives us an opportunity to discover this unknown, remarkable world, which is just as fascinating as what is presented on the stage.

The Art of Flying (7 min) (Netherlands)

Directed by Jan van Ijken

A short documentary film about “murmurations”: the mysterious flights of the Common Starling. It is still unknown how the thousands of birds are able to fly in such dense swarms without colliding. Every night the starlings gather at dusk to perform their stunning air show. Because of the relatively warm winter of 2014/2015, the starlings stayed in the Netherlands instead of migrating southwards. This gave filmmaker Jan van Ijken the opportunity to film one of the most spectacular and amazing natural phenomena on earth.

3:15-4:45pm SONG OF LAHORE

Song of Lahore (82 min) (Pakistan)

Directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy and Andy Schocken

Song of Lahore follows several Pakistani musicians, and asks if there is still room for them in a society roiled by conflict. Featuring the music of the Sachal Jazz Emsemble, and the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis.

“The unifying power of music is rewardingly demonstrated in "Song of Lahore," a classy portrait of Pakistan's Sachal Jazz Ensemble, which, despite considerable odds, gained worldwide recognition with a little Internet assist…Music aside, this Pakistani "Buena Vista Social Club" is a testament to the enduring potency of creative expression.” – Michael Rechtshaffen, The Los Angeles Times