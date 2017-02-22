David Bowie Wins Album Of The Year At 2017 BRIT Awards

The Brit Awards — the looser, goofier, British-er cousin of the Grammys — are currently underway from the O2 Arena in London. You can see the full list of nominees and winners below.
MasterCard British Album of the Year
WINNER: David Bowie -- Blackstar
The 1975 — I Like It When You Sleep, For You Are So Beautiful yet So Unaware of It
Kano — Made in the Manor
Michael Kiwanuka — Love & Hate
Skepta — Konnichiwa
British Male Solo Artist
WINNER: David Bowie
Craig David
Kano
Michael Kiwanuka
Skepta
British Female Solo Artist
WINNER: Emeli Sande
Anohni
Ellie Goulding
Lianne La Havas
Nao
British Group
WINNER: The 1975
Bastille
Biffy Clyro
Little Mix
Radiohead
Critics' Choice Award
WINNER: Rag'n'Bone Man
Anne-Marie
Dua Lipa
British Single of the Year
WINNER: "Shout Out to My Ex" — Little Mix
"Faded" — Alan Walker
"Dancing On My Own" — Calum Scott
"This Is What You Came For" — Calvin Harris featuring Rihanna
"Rockabye" — Clean Bandit featuring Sean Paul & Anne-Marie
"Hymn for the Weekend" — Coldplay
"Say You Won't Let Go" — James Arthur
"Fast Car" — Jonas Blue featuring Dakota
"Girls Like" — Tinie Tempah featuring Zara Larsson
"Pillowtalk" — ZAYN
Global Success Award
WINNER: Adele
Icon Award
WINNER: Robbie Williams
British Breakthrough Act
WINNER: Rag'N'Bone Man
Anne-Marie
Blossoms
Skepta
Stormzy
International Male Solo Artist
WINNER: Drake
Bon Iver
Bruno Mars
Leonard Cohen
The Weeknd
International Group
WINNER: A Tribe Called Quest
Drake & Future
Kings of Leon
Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds
Twenty One Pilots
British Artist Video
WINNER: "History" — One Direction
"Send My Love (To Your New Lover)" — Adele
"This Is What You Came For" — Calvin Harris featuring Rihanna
"Rockabye" — Clean Bandit featuring Sean Paul & Anne-Marie
"Hymn to the Weekend" — Coldplay
"Say You Won't Let Go" — James Arthur
"Fast Car" — Jonas Blue featuring Dakota
"Hair" — Little Mix featuring Sean Paul
"Girls Like" — Tinie Tempah featuring Zara Larsson
"Pillowtalk" — ZAYN
International Female Solo Artist
WINNER: Beyonce
Christine and the Queens
Rihanna
Sia
Solange