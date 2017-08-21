Confederate Statues Are Coming Down At The University Of Texas

President Greg Fenves ordered the immediate removal of statues of Robert E. Lee and three other Confederate figures, Albert Sidney Johnston, John Reagan and James Stephen Hogg, from a main area of campus.

Lee and Johnston were Confederate generals, Reagan was a Confederate postmaster and Hogg was the first native-born governor of Texas and the son of a Confederate general.

The Texas Tribune reports:



"Hogg was alive during the Civil War, but was too young to serve. UT-Austin spokesman J.B. Bird said the university had no objection to Hogg's statue on campus, but "the entire statuary is one exhibit, so it all goes together."



University President Fenves announced the statues' fate Sunday night, and the removals should be complete by mid-morning Monday. A university spokesman says the area has been blocked off.

The debate over public memorials for Confederate figures catapulted into national conversation after one person was killed in a clash between white supremacists and counterprotesters in Charlottesville, Va.

Matt Largey of member station KUT reports:



"In a letter to students, faculty and staff, Fenves pointed to the events of the past week as motivation for his action: "The horrific displays of hatred at the University of Virginia and in Charlottesville shocked and saddened the nation," Fenves wrote. "These events make it clear, now more than ever, that Confederate monuments have become symbols of modern white supremacy and neo-Nazism." "Fenves says the three statues depicting Confederates will be moved to the Briscoe Center for American History, and the statue of Hogg will be considered for re-installation somewhere else on campus."



In 2015, the university removed a statue of Confederacy President Jefferson Davis.

On Saturday, Duke University announced that it had removed a statue of Gen. Lee that was in the entry to the large chapel on its campus.

