Communique: Wilmington Wine & Chocolate Fest At Coastline Event Center | Feburary 3-5

LiSTEN to Marianna Stacy talk about the Wine & Chocolate Festival

It's time for the 14th Annual Wine & Chocolate Festival. Lead Festival Coordinator Marianna Stacy joined us to talk about this 3-day indoor festival happening this weekend, February 3-5, at the Coastline Event Center. Friday night is the Grand Tasting, a kick-off party, 7:00pm-10:00pm. The Marketplace is ongoing Saturday and Saturday. The Festival benefits V.O.C.A.L, Volunteer Older Citizens Action League. See links to schedule information below and listen to Marianna talk about the festival above.

The Grand Tasting: The Benny Hill Quartet, featuring Benny Hill, Douglas Irving, Dwayne Jordon, and Brad Merritt, brings the music. Heavy hors d’oeuvres from Catering Thyme plus samples of wine and chocolate from the vendors. Comedians Timmy Sherrill and Daniel Butler provide entertainment in the Beer, Cigar, and Comedy Lounge. And more. Friday, February 3, 7:00pm-10:00pm.

The Wine & Chocolate Marketplace: Tastings, culinary demonstrations, music, and ongoing activities at Kid's Korner. Saturday, Februrary 4,11:00am-6:00pm, Sunday, February 5, Noon-4:00pm.

Tickets are available online, at Harris Teeter, and at the gate.

Information about the senior citizens volunteer organization, V.O.C.A.L., that receives funding through this festival:

Organized in 1989, V.O.C.A.L./New Hanover County, Inc. is a non profit organization designated as a 501(c)(3) of the IRS tax code. The Wilmington Wine and Chocolate Festival is the major fundraiser for the Volunteer Older Citizens Action League, (VOCAL) enabling it to respond to the many challenges facing seniors in our community. A volunteer board,comprised of a cross-section of community leaders, serves in a governance, consultive and management capacity.

As the mature population continues to choose Wilmington and the surrounding counties as their retirement destination, this fundraising event will continue to support the New Hanover County Senior Resource Center. This ongoing support from VOCAL will sustain and enhance those essential programs which maintain the health and well-being of a vulnerable population. All proceeds from the Wilmington Wine and Chocolate Festival will continue to benefit seniors in our community.

Some of the services the seniors have received through the years, supported by this festival are: Family Caregiver Respite, Meals on Wheels, Ensure Nutrition Program, Foster Grandparent Program, Retired Senior Volunteer Program, Emergency Utility Payments and Medical Transportation.