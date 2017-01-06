Related Program: 
Communique with Gina Gambony

Communique: Wilmington Classical Music Proliferation Requires Cooperative Scheduling

By Gina Gambony 36 minutes ago
  • Rhonda Bellamy, Wilmington Arts Council
Classical music presenters in and around Wilmington have a problem...the amount of classical music in this area has proliferated to the point that a meeting has been called. The problem is in the calendar-with classical music lovers hoping to attend performances by symphonies, chamber music ensembles, soloists, operas, etc, performers and presenters can help themselves and their fans by avoiding overlap. 

Rhonda Bellamy, the director of the Arts Council of Wilmington, is holding this meeting for classical music presenters and performers: Tuesday, January 10th. The meeting runs 5:30pm-6:30pm in WHQR's MC Erny Gallery, 254 N. Front Street.    

