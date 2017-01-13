Communique: Wilmington Celebration Choir At Winter Park Presbyterian | 7pm Saturday

LiSTEN to Joey Gore talk about gospel music and the Wilmington Celebration Choir

Joey Gore says music is his calling. He was directing neighborhood kids to sing from the time he was 8 years old. As an adult, Joey is a pianist, music director, and the founder/director of Wilmington Celebration Choir. The Choir performs out of town more than in Wilmington, but Saturday night, 1/14, they are performing at Winter Park Presbyterian at 7:00pm.

The Wilmington Celebration Choir is not a "church choir," but a traveling gospel choir. Fifty to sixty voices perform Saturday night, including a range of gospel styles: Southern, African-American, Modern, and Tribute songs. Listen to Joey Gore above, including part of a song he wrote at the start called "Winter Song" and a snippet from a song on the Choir's latest album that will be performed on Saturday.