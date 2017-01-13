Communique: Wilmington Celebration Choir At Winter Park Presbyterian | 7pm Saturday

Joey Gore says music is his calling. He was directing neighborhood kids to sing from the time he was 8 years old. As an adult, Joey is a pianist, music director, and the founder/director of Wilmington Celebration Choir. The Choir performs out of town more than in Wilmington, but Saturday night, 1/14, they are performing at Winter Park Presbyterian at 7:00pm.
The Wilmington Celebration Choir is not a "church choir," but a traveling gospel choir. Fifty to sixty voices perform Saturday night, including a range of gospel styles: Southern, African-American, Modern, and Tribute songs. Listen to Joey Gore above, including part of a song he wrote at the start called "Winter Song" and a snippet from a song on the Choir's latest album that will be performed on Saturday.