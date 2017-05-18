Related Program: 
Communique with Gina Gambony

Communique: Veterans & Active Duty Military Invited To Workshops-"Invisible Wounds Of War"

  • A photo from the exhibit in 2015: "The start and ending of my day revolves around taking medication just to get by."
    Invisible Wounds of War

Jen Johnson, Director of "Invisible Wounds of War"
Invisible Wounds of War is a project that invites veterans and active duty soldiers to write about injuries that are hard to see-and sometimes easy to hide. Jen Johnson is the Director; she is a Licensed Professional Counselor, but she stresses that this project is not a counseling session. Instead, it's about expression through writing and photography; Jen sees herself as a facilitator. Two Workshops are coming up to participate in the project for veterans and active duty military: Writing Workshop is Saturday, May 20, Noon-4:30pm. Photography Workshop is Saturday, June 10, Noon-4:30pm. 

The Workshops are free, and Jen stresses that experience in writing and photography is not required; assistance will be provided so that all soldiers can tell their stories. Both Workshops are at the Northeast Library in New Hanover County, 1241 Military Cutoff Road. Pre-registration is required.

Writing can also be submitted online by veterans and active duty military and their families and friends.

In October, the project sponsor, the Arts Council of Wilmington, will host an exhibit of the writing and photography created. Jen says people are not required to share their work in the exhibit, but she believes it is an important part of the process, inviting friends, family, and other civilians to increase their understanding about the wounds of war.

Listen to Jen Johnson talk about the project above.

