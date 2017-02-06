Communique: Valentine Performance By Opera Wilmington | "Spark & Fire" Sunday, 2/12

LiSTEN to Nancy King and Carl Samet talk about "Spark & Fire" by Opera Wilmington

Opera Wilmington presents "Spark & Fire: Love in Words and Music." Sunday, February 12 @ 4:00pm. Beckwith Recital Hall.

Opera Wilmington just announced its summer production for this year: Georges Bizet's Carmen. But before that happens, Opera Wilmington presents a Valentine performance called Spark & Fire: Love in Words and Music. The concert is this Sunday, February 12 at 4:00pm at Beckwith Recital Hall. There are over a dozen singers performing a wide variety of music at this concert with champagne and a sweet treat at intermission. Artistic Director (and soprano) Nancy King and baritone Carl Samet joined us; listen above. Near the end of interview, hear Carl sing a few lines from his favorite country tune.

Tickets are available by telephone at the Kenan Box Office, 910-962-3500, online, and at the door. The Beckwith Recital Hall is in UNCW's Cultural Arts Building and will open at 3:00 prior to the concert.

Performers: Shannon Kessler Dooley, Nancy King, Lynn O'Connell, Constance Paolantonio, Amy Tucker Morgan (sopranos); Chelsea Holmes, Whitney Lanier (mezzo sopranos); Jerry Cribbs, Michael Rallis, Bob Workmon, Richard Vergara (tenors); John Dooley, Ronald Holmes (baritones); Carl Samet (bass); Elizabeth Loparits, Bettsy Curtis (piano)