Related Program: 
Communique with Gina Gambony

Communique: Valentine Performance By Opera Wilmington | "Spark & Fire" Sunday, 2/12

By Gina Gambony 3 minutes ago
Related Program: 
Communique with Gina Gambony
  • Nancy King & Carl Samet
    Nancy King & Carl Samet

Opera Wilmington presents "Spark & Fire: Love in Words and Music." Sunday, February 12 @ 4:00pm. Beckwith Recital Hall.

Opera Wilmington just announced its summer production for this year: Georges Bizet's Carmen. But before that happens, Opera Wilmington presents a Valentine performance called Spark & Fire: Love in Words and Music. The concert is this Sunday, February 12 at 4:00pm at Beckwith Recital Hall. There are over a dozen singers performing a wide variety of music at this concert with champagne and a sweet treat at intermission. Artistic Director (and soprano) Nancy King and baritone Carl Samet joined us; listen above. Near the end of interview, hear Carl sing a few lines from his favorite country tune.

Tickets are available by telephone at the Kenan Box Office, 910-962-3500, online, and at the door. The Beckwith Recital Hall is in UNCW's Cultural Arts Building and will open at 3:00 prior to the concert. 

Performers: Shannon Kessler Dooley, Nancy King, Lynn O'Connell, Constance Paolantonio, Amy Tucker Morgan (sopranos); Chelsea Holmes, Whitney Lanier (mezzo sopranos); Jerry Cribbs, Michael Rallis, Bob Workmon, Richard Vergara (tenors); John Dooley, Ronald Holmes (baritones); Carl Samet (bass); Elizabeth Loparits, Bettsy Curtis (piano)

 

Tags: 
Opera Wilmington
Nancy King
Carl Samet
Spark & Fire

Related Content

Communique: Opera Wilmington Presents 5 Performances Of Mozart's Comedy "Cosi fan tutte"

By Gina Gambony Jul 25, 2016

Opera Wilmington held its first dress rehearsal of Mozart's comedy, Cosi fan tutte ("Women are like that"), this past weekend. The show opens this Wednesday. Director Frank Trimble took a moment to talk to us about the show and why many folks unfamiliar with the genre might really enjoy it. The language of the show is Italian, but much like Shakespeare, reading a summary of the plot is extremely helpful in enjoying the show.

Verdi's RIGOLETTO by Opera Wilmington

By Gina Gambony Jul 17, 2015
Erik Maasch

Opera Wilmington premiered last summer with The Merry Widow by Franz Lehar; this summer, they present their second production Rigoletto by Giuseppe Verdi.   Artistic Director Nancy King and young baritone Joshua Conyers joined us to talk about the production. 

On Saturday, July 18, a free "Behind the Scenes" tour is open to the public at UNCW's Cultural Arts Building.  The show opens on Friday, July 24. 