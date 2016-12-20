Related Program: 
Communique with Gina Gambony

Communique: Timmy Sherrill, Jamey Stone, Drew Harrison Do "Comedy In Hell" | Wednesday Night

By Gina Gambony Dec 20, 2016
  • Timmy Sherrill & Jamey Stone. Playing with a stool.
One common format for comedy shows is the comic trifecta: the host, the feature, and the headliner. Stand-up comics can be solitary creatures; even within the trifecta, they may not speak to each other or even make eye contact. Two Wilmington-based comedians joined me in the studio...I tried to unravel the inner workings of the comedian species-without much success-but with some interesting insights gleaned. What kind of comedians are there? And what is the comedian habitat? Listen to Jamey Stone and Timmy Sherrill give us a peek above. These comedians can be caught in the wild (i.e., onstage), along with Drew Harrison, performing Comedy in Hell at Hell's Kitchen on Wednesday night.

Comedy in Hell @ Hell's Kitchen, 118 Princess Street. Jamey Stone (Host), Drew Harrison (Feature), Timmy Sherrill (Headliner). Wednesday, 12/21, 9:00pm.

Timmy Sherrill is co-owner of Dead Crow Comedy and Jamey Stone is producer of Comedy in Hell. While Jamey is a traveling comedian, Timmy mostly stays put.    

