Communique: Stephen Glaser's Tale Of Rock & Roll Integration | White Boy

Scott Stevens & the Cavaliers wasn't just a run-of-the-mill 1950s doo-wop band. The group was one of the first racially integrated bands of the era. Stephen Glaser (with stage name Scott Stevens) was the only white person in the band by the end. Plus he's Jewish. After much encouragement, including from a fortune cookie, Glaser wrote a book about his mid-century time with the Cavaliers: White Boy: A Rock & Roll Story. Glaser will be at Barnes & Noble Mayfaire in Wilmington on Saturday, February 11, 2:00pm-5:00pm to sign copies of his book. Listen to him talk about what motivated him to write (and hear a little snippet of the music) above.

Music: Dance, Dance, Dance, I Found a Girl, Why, Why, Why