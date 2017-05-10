Communique: Ronald Sachs Music Competition This Weekend; Esposito, Rivkin, Ambartsumian Judge

LiSTEN to Adrian Varnum and Danijela Zelzelj-Gualdi talk about the Ronald Sachs International Music Competition

Ten teenage musicians compete this weekend in Wilmington and three world-renowned musicians judge them. UNCW hosts the Ronald Sachs International Music Competition this Friday and Saturday. Master Classes for flute, piano, and violin are scheduled for Friday morning--and while these classes are full for participants, students are invited to observe. The public is also invited to the competition rounds and to the performance Friday evening by the judges: Nicole Esposito (flute), Levon Ambartsumian (violin), and Evgeny Rivkin (piano). Listen to Ronald Sachs partner Adrian Varnum and competition Artistic Director Danijela Zezelj-Gualdi talk about the event above.

The 10 teenage finalists have already passed through the first phase of the competition, which included 50 musicians, ages 13-19. They play piano, cello, bassoon, flute, violin, clarinet, and viola and hail from North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, and Florida. The winner receives $2,000.

The performances, classes, and competition are all in Beckwith Recital Hall in UNCW's Cultural Arts Building. The public is invited to observe all the events (no tickets required). Here is the schedule:

Friday, May 12 @ Beckwith Recital Hall:

10:00am Violin Master Class with Levon Ambartsumian

11:30am Piano Master Class with Evgeny Rivkin

2:00pm Flute Master Class with Nicole Esposito

7:30pm performance by the judges and competition accompanist Elizabeth Loparits

Saturday, May 13 @ Beckwith Recital Hall

10:00am Competition Finals in 3 Categories: Strings, Piano, Wind/Brass

7:30pm Evening Concert Grand Prize Round

Evening Concerts are followed by a reception sponsored by Wilmington Wine.