Communique: Port City Playwrights' 1st Production-"Common Place, Uncommon Encounters"

LiSTEN to playwright/director Susan Steadman and playwright Don Wood talk about "Common Place, Uncommon Encounters"

Three years ago, playwright Susan Steadman founded Port City Playwrights' Project (PCPP). Each year, the group has presented a themed staged reading of works from participants. This month, the PCPP presents its first full production: Common Place, Uncommon Encounters. Founder Steadman and one of the playwrights, local small business owner Don Wood, joined us. Listen above.

One of Don's plays was presented in a staged reading last year, a comedy called Velvet Elvis. One of Don's pieces will also be in this full production.

Common Place, Uncommon Encounters includes work from 5 playwrights in the group-Brad Field, Charlotte Hackman, Alexander Neal, Jeremy Steadman- plus the structural composition by Susan Steadman, whose piece was the impetus for this creative collaboration. Reservations for the show can be made here, by calling 910-274-2557 between 3:00pm and 6:00pm, and available tickets can be purchased at the door prior to performance at Cape Fear Playhouse.