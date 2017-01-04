Related Program: 
Communique with Gina Gambony

Communique: Port City Playwrights' 1st Production-"Common Place, Uncommon Encounters"

By Gina Gambony
  • Playwright & director Susan Steadman
"Common Place, Uncommon Encounters" poster

Three years ago, playwright Susan Steadman founded Port City Playwrights' Project (PCPP). Each year, the group has presented a themed staged reading of works from participants. This month, the PCPP presents its first full production: Common Place, Uncommon Encounters. Founder Steadman and one of the playwrights, local small business owner Don Wood, joined us. Listen above.

One of Don's plays was presented in a staged reading last year, a comedy called Velvet Elvis.  One of Don's pieces will also be in this full production.

Common Place, Uncommon Encounters includes work from 5 playwrights in the group-Brad Field, Charlotte Hackman, Alexander Neal, Jeremy Steadman- plus the structural composition by Susan Steadman, whose piece was the impetus for this creative collaboration.  Reservations for the show can be made here, by calling 910-274-2557 between 3:00pm and 6:00pm, and available tickets can be purchased at the door prior to performance at Cape Fear Playhouse.

"Common Place, Uncommon Encounters." Thursday, January 12-Sunday January 22. Thursdays-Saturdays @ 8:00pm, Sundays @ 3:00pm. Cape Fear Playhouse on Castle.
Susan Steadman & Don Wood in the studio
Credit WHQR/gg

Local Playwrights
Port City Playwrights Project
Susan Steadman
Don Wood

