Communique: Politics & Religion Cross Paths In Play Inspired By Bill Maher & Pope Francis

By Gina Gambony 15 minutes ago
Bill Maher, the comedian and ardent atheist, has unexpectedly said some very nice things about Pope Francis over the past couple of years. The striking contrast between these two figures, alongside the equally striking points of moral overlap between them, inspired Skip Maloney to write a play based on a meeting between them (and the United States Congress). The play examines public policy issues at the intersection of politics and religion, according to the author.  Billy and the Pope opens Thursday, 1/12 at Theatre Now at 7:00pm with 8 performances through Sunday, 1/22.  Actors Zach Hanner and Craig Myers are playing the title roles; listen to their interview above, plus an extended conversation below. 

The Cast: Craig Myers, Zach Hanner, Kent West, Marie Chonko, Laura Dixon, Joseph Basquill, David Bollinger, Bryan Cournoyer, Steve Spain

"Billy & the Pope" by Skip Maloney. Thursdays-Saturdays @ 7:00pm, Sundays @ 3:00pm at Theatre Now, downtown Wilmington. Note-this is not a dinner theatre show, but the bar will be open.

