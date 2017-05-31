Communique: Poet Ashleigh Bryant Phillips Carries The Dissipating Weight Of Rural NC | Hard Biscuit

LiSTEN to Ashleigh Bryant Phillips talk about what place means to her writing, and hear her poem "Hard Biscuits"

Continuing our poetry focus this week: we invited recent MFA in Creative Writing graduate Ashleigh Bryant Phillips in to talk about her work in poetry. Ashleigh grew up in rural Northampton County on the North Carolina/Virginia border; she is heavily influenced by her roots there-simultaneously heavy and ephemeral as that way of life fades away. Listen above to hear Ashleigh talk about the family ties and hear her read her poem, "Hard Biscuits." Note that original poetry format does not translate well to web stories.

Hard Biscuits If I could make you biscuits I would. Granddaddy’s been dead for 5 years now, still doesn’t have a headstone. And there’s only one tobacco farmer left in the county.The robbers strewed pictures of Big Mama’s family all over the bedroom floor to get her jewelry. They tried to take the air conditioners. Termites are eating the big columns at church.The choir's forgetting the hymns. Main Street just got a Dollar General and the grocery store closed. Now we drive to Rich Square for hog jowls for seasoning. We cross the river to go to the butcher.We don’t cut up hogs anymore. There’s only one family down in the curb that still has them. On Sunday there’s less people at the table. At the last cover dish dinner, Ms. Ferrel made her pound cake with salt.She can’t think since her husband’s died. Her children moved to places with traffic. We still are afraid of traffic. We shell peas real fast. We wonder when the rain will come. We know God won’t give us something we can’t handle. His shoulders can carry the burdenwe can’t. I’ve seen deers get skinned. Pulling apart fast, hanging up in a floodlight. The heat comes out like smoke. Mama won’t eat deer burgers. And I’ve never seen my Aunt snap a chicken’s neck in the backyard, just the flick of her wrist, held above her head. We’ve been frying oysters every Christmas morning on the porch ever since anyone can remember. We don’t care to know the number but it’s been since before 1910. When my Uncle was dying in his living room we took turns sitting up with him at night. He told me that he needed me to drive the tractor. Said I was one of the only ones that could get back to all the places on the land nobody else knew about. I want to share my home with you. I want you to eat the biscuits I learned to make. In the same wooden bowl my Big Mama used, the one with the big crack that when you picked it off the table no flour ever fell through. On the same farm my family sweat and bleed in. The old mules are buried behind the barn. I picked blackberries down deer paths and toted watermelons to the back door. They’re all mixed in the dirt I came out of. You ask me to make you biscuits. Like it’s something I know how to do. The last time I made them they turned out hard as rocks. I picked up every one of them and threw them at the wall.

Go-cart Poem

sugar is a place on the back of your neck, not covered by a helmet- you don’t have to wear one but do it anyway because it’s nice to feel everything’s always something romantic with meaning/ to tell how your daddy came home from leaving before the street woke up to write down his miles while cooling his big engine to cut a path through the red tips so you could be the only one who's ever felt those woods flying by you & you were flying driving the go-cart he taught you how to start

Loretta Lynn Hymn

I see the break of dawn bend- ing the hill dropp-ing at the knees in - to that song I wrote my - self with the end of a burned match on the out - side of a feed - bag watch- ing Dadd- y sell the hog. Pull’d the ears back whipp’d the hind a heal - thy squeal. Ma - ma’s fin - gers bled on the wash - board. I dreamed of pret- ty teeth. The girl be - side me in school had pearl butt - ons white lace socks wouldn't let me touch her dress- es. And the teach-er made me stand in front of the room and say “Yel - ler, yel - ler, yel - ler” un - til I said it right but I n’er did still don't to this day hurts my mouth. And the house in the hol - ler is empt - y now. E’re- one’s dead. I pay some-one to take them flow-’rs. Tell o’er and o’er where they're burie-d down the deer path by the ol’ saving creek. I got a swimm - ing pool, and a shoe clos - et, an elec - tric blank - et on the bed. I’m not my nightgown, my palms shining up in the val - ley but when I sleep I want to float a - bove it. Pine tops tugg - ing at from the bottom of e’ry low and lonesome well. By the moon these mountains make my cradle. I always sing better lay-ing down. The Lord fills my stomach with His sound.