Related Program: 
Communique with Gina Gambony

Communique: Poet Ashleigh Bryant Phillips Carries The Dissipating Weight Of Rural NC | Hard Biscuit

By 1 hour ago
  • Ashleigh Bryant Phillips
    Ashleigh Bryant Phillips
    WHQR/gg

Continuing our poetry focus this week: we invited recent MFA in Creative Writing graduate Ashleigh Bryant Phillips in to talk about her work in poetry. Ashleigh grew up in rural Northampton County on the North Carolina/Virginia border; she is heavily influenced by her roots there-simultaneously heavy and ephemeral as that way of life fades away. Listen above to hear Ashleigh talk about the family ties and hear her read her poem, "Hard Biscuits." Note that original poetry format does not translate well to web stories.

Hard Biscuits If I could make you biscuits I would. Granddaddy’s been dead for 5 years now, still doesn’t have a headstone. And there’s only one tobacco farmer left in the county.The robbers strewed pictures of Big Mama’s family all over the bedroom floor to get her jewelry. They tried to take the air conditioners. Termites are eating the big columns at church.The choir's forgetting the hymns. Main Street just got a Dollar General and the grocery store closed. Now we drive to Rich Square for hog jowls for seasoning. We cross the river to go to the butcher.We don’t cut up hogs anymore. There’s only one family down in the curb that still has them. On Sunday there’s less people at the table. At the last cover dish dinner, Ms. Ferrel made her pound cake with salt.She can’t think since her husband’s died.  Her children moved to places with traffic. We still are afraid of traffic. We shell peas real fast. We wonder when the rain will come. We know God won’t give us something we can’t handle. His shoulders can carry the burdenwe can’t. I’ve seen deers get skinned. Pulling apart fast, hanging up in a floodlight. The heat comes out like smoke. Mama won’t eat deer burgers. And I’ve never seen my Aunt snap a chicken’s neck in the backyard, just the flick of her wrist, held above her head. We’ve been frying oysters every Christmas morning on the porch ever since anyone can remember. We don’t care to know the number but it’s been since before 1910. When my Uncle was dying in his living room we took turns sitting up with him at night. He told me that he needed me to drive the tractor. Said I was one of the only ones that could get back to all the places on the land nobody else knew about. I want to share my home with you. I want you to eat the biscuits I learned to make. In the same wooden bowl my Big Mama used, the one with the big crack that when you picked it off the table no flour ever fell through. On the same farm my family sweat and bleed in. The old mules are buried behind the barn. I picked blackberries down deer paths and toted watermelons to the back door. They’re all mixed in the dirt I came out of. You ask me to make you biscuits. Like it’s something I know how to do. The last time I made them they turned out hard as rocks. I picked up every one of them and threw them at the wall. 

  • Go-cart Poem

  sugar is a place on the back of your neck, not covered by a helmet- you don’t have to wear one but do it anyway because it’s nice to feel everything’s always something romantic with meaning/  to tell how your daddy came home from leaving before the street woke up to write down his miles while cooling his big engine to cut a path through the red tips                                                                                                             so you could be the only one who's ever felt                                                                                       those woods flying by you                                                                                                                                                               & you were flying                                                                                       driving the go-cart he taught you how to start 

  • Loretta Lynn Hymn

I           see    the       break  of        dawn bend- ing       the    hill      dropp-ing        at        the      knees in     -      to that      song  I          wrote  my   -  self    with   the       end    of        a         burned match on       the     out   -      side of         a       feed  -  bag     watch- ing    Dadd- y         sell    the       hog.    Pull’d  the      ears     back  whipp’d  the hind     a       heal  -  thy      squeal. Ma - ma’s   fin  -  gers   bled    on       the       wash - board. I        dreamed  of pret-    ty      teeth.   The     girl       be  -  side    me       in      school had     pearl    butt -   ons     white lace        socks wouldn't      let         me      touch   her    dress- es.      And    the      teach-er         made   me      stand in        front  of          the      room   and    say   “Yel  -  ler,     yel  -  ler,     yel   -   ler”      un   -   til       I said     it       right      but      I          n’er   did     still     don&#39;t   to       this    day       hurts    my      mouth. And    the     house     in       the       hol -  ler     is        empt - y        now.  E’re-    one’s   dead.   I pay     some-one         to       take     them  flow-’rs.      Tell    o’er    and    o’er     where  they're burie-d down  the     deer        path    by       the      ol’       saving creek. I got      a        swimm - ing     pool,   and     a          shoe    clos - et, an       elec - tric         blank - et        on       the      bed.     I’m    not          my    nightgown,   my   palms   shining   up in        the     val    -    ley       but      when  I          sleep   I        want to        float   a      -     bove    it.        Pine   tops     tugg -  ing    at           from   the   bottom   of   e’ry   low   and   lonesome   well.   By   the   moon   these   mountains   make   my   cradle. I   always   sing   better   lay-ing   down.   The   Lord   fills   my   stomach   with   His   sound.

Tags: 
Poetry
Ashleigh Bryant Phillips
Rural

Related Content

Communique: Poet Inspired By Roots, Meter (And Banjo) | Anna Lena Phillips Bell's "Ornament"

By May 30, 2017
WHQR/gg


Alan Ginsberg said that poetry is “the one place where people can speak their original human mind.” As a late spring indulgence, the next few Communique stories will listen to that original mind, hearing from poets (and a musician inspired by a poet). Our first guest is Anna Lena Phillips Bell; she just published her debut collection of poetry, Ornament, the recipient of the Vasser Miller prize in poetry.