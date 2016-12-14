Communique: Pineapple Shaped Lamps Gets Evicted! (It's Just A Show...)

LiSTEN to director Wesley Brown talk about "PSL Gets Evicted"

Pineapple Shaped Lamps (PSL) is an ever-evolving comedy troupe in Wilmington, North Carolina. PSL Presents has been the monthly sketch comedy show the group's been presenting for nearly 4 years at Theatre Now. For 2017, the group is changing the format, and the holiday show bids farewell to the old in true PSL style. It's called PSL Gets Evicted, featuring Ed Wagenseller-Wilmington actor, theatre professor, and real estate agent-as the villain.

PSL Gets Evicted is onstage at Theatre Now twice: tonight (Wednesday) at 8:00pm and Saturday night (12/17) at 10:30pm. The performances will be different enough that director Wesley Brown says seeing both wouldn't be redundant. One difference is that villain Wagenseller will be onstage Wednesday but not Saturday, when the cast will be joined by guest performers. Brown says both performances can be appreciated by old fans and newcomers to the PSL experience. Listen to Brown above.

Note: PSL is not really getting evicted from Theatre Now, where it's been performing PSL Presents monthly for nearly four years. The troupe is changing its format in 2017 and will begin focusing more on weekend performances. Stay tuned.