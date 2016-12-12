Related Program: 
Communique with Gina Gambony

Communique: Performer With Autism Works Against Anxiety & Low Self-Esteem Through Comedy

By Gina Gambony Dec 12, 2016
Related Program: 
Communique with Gina Gambony
  • Allon Nir (far right) at rehearsal with Shah Spencer, Trevor Jefferson, and Chris Orecchia (left to right)
    Allon Nir (far right) at rehearsal with Shah Spencer, Trevor Jefferson, and Chris Orecchia (left to right)
    Dylan Patterson/Theatre for All

Allon performing as The Onceler in Dr. Seuss' "The Lorax" with Theatre for All over the the summer.
Credit Dylan Patterson/Theatre for All

Allon Nir was diagnosed with high-functioning autism when he was 26 years old; up until that point, doctors weren't sure what to make of him. Allon reflects on his condition and why he loves comic performing, even though performing might seem like the last thing he would want to do. Comedy can be especially brutal to the self-esteem, but comedy is Allon's favorite genre.

"A Winter's Journey" by Theatre for All. Tuesday, 12/13 @ 7:00pm, Theatre Now (10th and Dock Streets) downtown. Free.

Allon joined Theatre for All, Wilmington, North Carolina's only performance group for people with disabilities, in January this year. His 3rd performance with the group is tonight (Tuesday) at Theatre Now at 7:00pm. The show is called The Winter Journey. While Allon plays various parts, his favorite is playing Sara in a scene based on Jimmy Fallon's "Eww" sketch. Listen above to hear Allon talk about the show.

Allon also talked about what autism feels like to him. Listen to this Web Extra below:

Theatre for All, Spring 20016. Allon is on the far right in the back row.
Credit Dylan Patterson/Theatre for All

Tags: 
Allon Nir
Theatre for All
Autism
Disabilities

Related Content

Communique: "SignDance Collective Int'l" Joins Hearing + Deaf, Disabled + Abled Performing Artists

By Gina Gambony Aug 17, 2016
SDCI

A group called SignDance Collective International (SDCI) is coming to town to share their work in dance, theatre, and music with differently-abled performers. SDCI was created by Isolte Avila and David Bower in 2001. Avila has a physical disability, Bower is profoundly deaf; they have created a diverse performance group after developing SignDance Theatre in the late 1980s.

"Santa's Spider" by Theatre for All!

By Gina Gambony Dec 17, 2015

Theatre for All! was conceived and put in action about a year and a half ago through the Superstar Academy at Theatre Now.  The project was created to provide performance opportunities for youth and adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities, including Down Syndrome, autism, cerebral palsy, and Williams Syndrome.