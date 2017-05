LiSTEN to Susan Buteau talk about the Silver Arts Exhibit

Wilmington Art Association is sponsoring the Silver Arts Exhibit and competition again. Over 400 pieces of work are in the exhibit and most are for sale. The exhibit is only open for 3 days at The Art Works: Friday, May 26, 10:00am-9:00pm; Saturday, May 27, 10:00am-4:00pm; Sunday, May 28, Noon-4:00pm. Listen to Susan Buteau from the Wilmington Art Association talk about the exhibit above and see pictures below.